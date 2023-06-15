Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate predicts Jets QB to take franchise on a deep playoff run in 2023

The New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers for one reason and one reason only ... to win a Super Bowl. Regardless of Rodgers coming to a new team with a new offensive scheme, the expectation is a Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady did it in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so many think Aaron Rodgers can do the same. The Jets' roster is loaded, and for some, it just needed a veteran quarterback to drive the ship.

On Fox Sports' "First Things First," Rodgers' former teammate in Green Bay, James Jones, that there will be no excuses for Rodgers in New York:

“We're not gonna give 12 no excuses, you know what I'm saying? ... If you're out there, you got to play at a high level, and he knows that, right? So, for me, I just think this was him not playing his best football, right. … He just didn't play good football last year. But when you watch certain games, you still see that Aaron Rodgers of old, the MVP.

"I haven't been around an angry Aaron Rodgers that has a chip on the shoulder, that wants to go out there and prove some, and I haven't been around a happy Aaron Rodgers out there having fun. And they both are dangerous, and they both scary. So, you can expect Aaron Rodgers taking the Jets deep in the playoffs.”

Can Aaron Rodgers really deliver a Super Bowl to the Jets?

Aaron Rodgers has to win a Super Bowl with the New York Jets, right? The sole reason he was brought to the franchise was for that exact purpose. No one can argue that the Jets' defense is nearly Super Bowl-caliber after its exploits last year and the expected improvement this year.

The offense has weapons in Garrett Wilson and former Packer Allen Lazard, not to mention running back Breece Hall. All the offense needed was a veteran quarterback to bring everything together. That has to be Aaron Rodgers.

The AFC East will be a tough proposition for Rodgers and the Jets, however. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins both have the same Super Bowl intention, so the Jets will need to take care of their division, which promises to be anything but easy.

There will no doubt be ups and downs next season as Rodgers gets acclimated to his new surroundings, but the breaking-in period won't be long. Fans expect results.

Whether Rodgers can deliver a Super Bowl is up for debate, but there is no debating that he will be under the microscope, starting in Week 1.

