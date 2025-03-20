Aaron Rodgers has been offered contracts from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants and has shown interest in signing with the Minnesota Vikings. The QB has the NFL and its fan base all anxiously waiting to see where he will decide to play in 2025.

On Thursday's episode of FS1's "The Facility," his former Green Bay Packers teammate, James Jones, discussed the quarterback's future.

"I'm gonna say, 'Play, do not retire,'" Jones said. "I know all the greats don't get to go out like they want to go out. Everybody can't go out like Ray Lewis. ... But with Aaron Rodgers, at the end of the year, he was playing really good football. He was moving a whole lot better. ...

Jones went on to say the Steelers would be the best fit for the four-time NFL MVP.

"I would love to see Rodgers play, get into the playoffs, and if you lose, go ahead and ride off in the sunset, Chico, California, throw your cleats up on the wire. ... I would love to see him come back and play one more year man, and I think the Steelers are a good fit for him to have an opportunity to compete and get in the playoffs."

Aaron Rodgers has remained silent on his plans and hasn't even hinted at a direction he may take.

Steelers' Cam Heyward is 'tired' of talking about Aaron Rodgers

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward is the longest-tenured member of the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. He knows what it means to be a part of such a storied organization, which is why he is tired of the Aaron Rodgers free agency saga.

On Tuesday's episode of his "Not Just Football" podcast, Heyward said that he doesn't believe in the "darkness retreats" the quarterback partakes in. He also said that it should be simple to decide if he wants to play in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers could decide to move on from their offer and reunite with Russell Wilson, who remains a free agent.

