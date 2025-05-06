Aaron Rodgers' friend sets record straight on wedding rumors around 4x MVP during Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers had fans talking after showing up at the 151st Kentucky Derby with a ring on his left hand. The 41-year-old quarterback was dressed in a black suit at the Barnstable Brown Gala and was wearing what looked like a wedding band. That set off rumors online that he might have married in secret.

However, on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, close friend Pat McAfee brought it up directly. He said he’d seen the posts online and was confused, wondering if they’d all just attended a wedding without realising it. Sports analyst A.J. Hawk, who was also at the event, said it didn’t seem like a wedding to him, further admitting they were all surprised by the talk online.

“It was not a wedding party from what we knew," Hawk said. "But yeah, we all were a bit surprised. We showed up as well. To tell you the truth, I don’t really know, I don’t know if I have any answers for ya when it comes to that situation. He’s very private and mysterious when it comes to things like that, and this is definitely one of them, for sure.”

Aaron Rodgers has not said anything about the ring or the rumors. He was once engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, but they reportedly split in 2022. A source close to Rodgers said he didn’t get married and played down the talk. The ring, they say, doesn’t mean he tied the knot, via Daily Mail.

Rodgers is still deciding what’s next for him in the NFL after leaving the Jets post the 2024 season. So far, he hasn’t spoken publicly about his future or the wedding talk.

Dolphins enter Aaron Rodgers' watch as Steelers and Vikings stay on hold

Aaron Rodgers' playing future remains undecided, and while the Steelers still wait for a decision, the Miami Dolphins have unexpectedly entered the conversation. The veteran QB has not publicly committed to any team for this season.

While the Steelers and Vikings have both been linked to Rodgers (Minnesota still holding off on officially naming rookie J.J. McCarthy their starter), analyst Mitchel Milani of Bleacher Report suggested the Dolphins could become a serious option.

He alluded to QB Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history as a potential concern that might open the door for Miami to consider Rodgers.

However, Miami’s recent extension with Tagovailoa, a four-year deal worth $212 million ($161.2 million guaranteed), makes a move for Rodgers complicated. If an in-season injury occurs and Rodgers remains unsigned, the Dolphins could become a logical destination based on roster talent and immediate need.

