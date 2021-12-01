Aaron Rodgers provides a vital update on his toe injury

Aaron Rodgers and his toe injury have dominated the media landscape over the past couple of weeks. Rodgers hurt his toe while in quarantine after contracting COVID-19 shortly after the team's win over Arizona in Week 8.

Having missed 10 days due to quarantine, Rodgers and his toe were healing; however, in his first game back against Seattle, Rodgers further aggrivated it. He has since been dealing with the injury and managing any pain he has.

On Sunday, against the Los Angeles Rams, it was clear that Rodgers was hampered by the injury. As he does every Tuesday, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and gave an update on his toe injury and stated his toe did get stepped on. He did not rule out the possibility of surgery.

“I got stepped on at one point... but overall comparing this Monday to the last Monday, I definitely felt better and same with this Tuesday and last Tuesday,” Rodgers said.

"So, you know, I'll just keep getting treatment. We’re hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be minor. I wouldn't have to miss time for it. At this point, I'm not going to miss any time. I could have surgery on Monday or Tuesday & play on Sunday".

Bye comes at perfect time for Rodgers

Dealing with any injury as the team heads towards the playoffs is not ideal, and in Rodgers' case, a toe injury could certainly stop him from doing things he normally would be comfortable doing.

The bye for the Packers has come at the perfect time. Rodgers gets a chance to fully rest and heal his toe as best he can before tackling the remaining five games of the season, three of which are divisional matchups.

In past three weeks with his toe injury, Rodgers has still put up some seriously good numbers. He has won two of his three games, losing only to a last-second field goal against the Vikings.

Rodgers has thrown for 984 passing yards and six touchdowns to just one interception to lead the Packers to a 9-3 record and the second seed in the NFC playoff picture.

The Packers are in good shape to return to the NFC Championship match this season after losing to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last season. With players like David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Za'Darius Smith all potentially returning sooner rather than later, the Packers could very well go one step further than last season.

