The New York Jets weren't pleased with their selection for the 2023 season of HBO's show Hard Knocks, but since they were one of four teams available to be "forced" by the league as they meet all the criteria, there was little the team could do to avoid the selection.

The choice was an easy one. New York is the league's biggest media market, the Jets just added a superstar quarterback that also has an interesting personality and they don't make the playoffs since 2010. Even if they didn't want to do, it was obvious who the NFL was going to pick.

Rodgers spoke during the week about his feelings with his team being picked to be the 2023 Hard Knocks:

“One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev. I hope I get to meet him. But look, I understand the appeal with us. There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it.”

NFL YouTuber Mikerophone, however, don't seem to think that everyone at One Jets Drive is upset with the selection. He pointed out to Rodgers' affection to the spotlight as a reason to believe the quarterback liked the Hard Knocks selection:

This team could either make it to the Super Bowl or they could crash and burn on their hype, which makes them a prime candidate for HBO's Hard Knocks. Now, being on Hard Knocks is a mixed bag, because on one hand it's very entertaining for the NFL fans, but on the other hand, it could be seen as quite a distraction for the team. At the same exact time, it's not like Aaron Rodgers has ever shied away from controversy. It's not like Aaron Rodgers has a clean slate in regards to being only focused on football. We could all agree that, at this point, Aaron Rodgers definitely to a certain degree likes the spotlight.

When does NFL Hard Knocks with the Jets premiere in 2023?

HBO has not announced when will the show air its first episode for the 2023 season.

While the league would love not to force any team to appear on the show, everyone knows that having the Jets on it for the 2023 would bring massive audience numbers. No other option would be as interesting for this upcoming season.

Curiously, the last time that the franchise appeared on the show was in 2010, also the last time they made the postseason in what was one of the best-ever seasons for Hard Knocks. Maybe history could repeat itself in 2023?

