Aaron Rodgers reveals hilarious reason behind interception vs New Orleans Saints in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers has made quite a name for himself, not only as a gunslinger but as a quarterback who just does not turn the ball over. In 17 NFL seasons, Aaron Rodgers has thrown 412 touchdowns to just 91 interceptions, including two that went to the New Orleans Saints in a lopsided 3-38 loss on opening day.

Although the Packers defense was just as horrible, Aaron Rodgers also played a major part in the upset loss by going 15-28 for only 133 yards with no touchdowns along with his two picks. But it was what Aaron Rodgers said after the game that had fans and sports reporters alike having a good laugh.

Aaron Rodgers reveals the real reason for his first interception vs Saints

Longtime NFL punter turned social media and podcast star Pat McAfee is the host of The Pat McAfee Show, which airs on YouTube as well as Sirius XM Radio. He was able to land Aaron Rodgers on the show after his Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. While on air, Aaron revealed an intriguing and hilarious reason as to why he threw the first interception of the game.

Aaron Rodgers to @PatMcAfeeShow on his first INT on Sunday: "For those of you who went back and watched it... I don't like to make a lot of excuses for interceptions... That was entirely due to the double nut shot I took." 🤣 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 14, 2021

According to Aaron Rodgers, the reason he was unable to complete the pass was because he took a "double nut shot." To his credit, the reigning MVP has been upfront in his career about what is and isn't eating at him (read: the past few months of the off-season drama between Aaron and the Packers' brass).

Aaron Rodgers has always worn his heart on his sleeve. For better or for worse, this has embodied him as the leader of the Packers since he took over from the legendary Brett Favre in 2008. Although Pat McAfee and others had a good laugh at his reason for his first interception of the game vs the Saints, Packers fans are hoping that lightning does not strike twice.

Positivity in the face of adversity.



The #Packers are focused on moving forward 🎥#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/x8xeNUGdqT — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 15, 2021

Packers fans hopeful of a better outcome in Week 2

Also Read

Although anything can happen in the NFL, it's almost a sure thing that Rodgers won't repeat his limp performance from Week 1. With the running game grounded as well, Rodgers and the Packers were nothing more than sitting ducks for a talented and inspired New Orleans Saints squad.

The game was played in Jacksonville in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Although the Saints were the home team, they didn't have the typical home cooking from their fans in the Superdome. However, they were still able to not only get a win but a convincing one at that.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha