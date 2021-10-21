"It didn't feel like the last time" - Aaron Rodgers hints at owning the Bears again in 2022 by staying with Packers

Aaron Rodgers has been the talk of the NFL town as of late.

To begin with, his Green Bay Packers defeated NFC North rivals Chicago Bears in Week 6 by a score of 24-14. One score for the Packers came on an Aaron Rodgers six-yard touchdown scamper. As Rodgers celebrated, a Bears fan began to heckle Rodgers.

In an adrenaline-fuelled retaliation, Rodgers was caught on a hot mic telling the woman and surrounding fans that he owns the Bears. The comments were clearly in reference to Rodgers' stellar 22-5 regular-season record against Chicago.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Aaron Rodgers on what prompted him to yell what he did after his rushing TD: “Sometimes you black out. In a good way. I’ve definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn’t a good way.”Adds he saw a lady giving him the double bird in the front row. Aaron Rodgers on what prompted him to yell what he did after his rushing TD: “Sometimes you black out. In a good way. I’ve definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn’t a good way.”Adds he saw a lady giving him the double bird in the front row. https://t.co/nK6EZHaboO

On a recent episode of the YouTube series The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked by host Pat McAfee his thoughts about this being the last time facing the Bears as a member of the Packers and he stated that "it didn't feel like the last time."

Rodgers speaks on comments regarding his time left as a Packer

Once posed a question by Pat McAfee, Rodgers proceeded to describe the times he has played at Soldier Field as a Packer, which was 14 by his estimation. It appears that Rodgers may possibly be having second thoughts about his offseason assertions of leaving Green Bay after the season.

With his words, it seems as if some of the ice that was once formed over the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers' brass is beginning to thaw as the season goes on.

Will Rodgers reconsider and remain a Packer after this season?

There is an old adage that says winning cures everything. Could that be the case with Aaron Rodgers and his decision of whether or not he will return to Green Bay next year as a member of the Packers?

The previous offseason saw a lot of drama between Rodgers and the front office of the Packers. Rodgers felt as if his status in the league as a Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP award winner should give him some cache' and at least a small say in some of the personnel decisions.

He famously requested that Randall Cobb be signed back to the Packers and the front office, and as an olive branch, the front office went out and brought back one of the most beloved Packers players during Rodgers' tenure.

Another important factor that may cause Rodgers to change his mind is the fact that they have been in the NFC championship game for the last two years.

This means that they always have a fighting chance and are one step away from playing for the Lombardi trophy.

For Bears fans, here's hoping that their "owner" chooses to leave Lambeau field for greener pastures.

Hogg @HoggNFL The Green Bay Packers are 5-0 since this The Green Bay Packers are 5-0 since this https://t.co/2pMK4BAeWo

