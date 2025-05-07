Aaron Rodgers “kept informed” amid Steelers’ George Pickens trade talks, per insider

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers shipped George Pickens to Dallas, but according to insider Brooke Pryor, one person saw it coming: Aaron Rodgers. Even before Pickens became Dak Prescott’s new deep threat, the four-time MVP was looped in on the behind-the-scenes buzz.

Ad

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys acquired Pickens and a 2027 sixth-rounder in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder—a big swing for Dallas, who desperately needed a WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb.

Meanwhile, Pryor said on ESPN's "Get Up" that the Steelers had kept Rodgers “informed” throughout trade conversations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Steelers have remained in constant contact with him since these conversations began about him potentially landing in Pittsburgh," Pryor stated.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Based on my conversations in the building, not only are the Steelers aware of what Rodgers has been dealing with in his personal life off the field, but I'm going to guess that that phone works two ways and the Steelers have kept him informed of potential things that they could be going through. I don't think that this is a move that would catch Aaron Rodgers by surprise," the Steelers insider added. [03:30]

Ad

Ad

Pickens leaves the Steelers after a 2024 campaign where he logged 59 catches, 900 yards and three touchdowns.

Also read: "He should hang the cleats up" - Cowboys Hall of Famer serves reality check to Aaron Rodgers as 4x MVP contemplates NFL future

George Pickens' trade fuels Aaron Rodgers' landing in Pittsburgh

The George Pickens trade is done, but the bigger story in Pittsburgh remains when Aaron Rodgers will finally be a Steeler. After sending Pickens to the Cowboys, the Steelers suddenly look wide open at WR.

Ad

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler delivered an update, reporting that the Steelers “remain in contact” with Rodgers and are still “hopeful” he lands in Steel City. No firm decision has been made yet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull gave a cryptic response this week when asked about Rodgers. The team is also eyeing Jets wideout Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers' favorite targets from both Green Bay and New York. A reunion could be on the cards.

Also read: Mike Tirico envisions perfect fit between Steelers and Aaron Rodgers: "Would love to see that marriage"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.