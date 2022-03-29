"They'll find a way to compete" - Aaron Rodgers-led Packers backed to make playoffs despite Davante Adams' departure

Since the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams, everyone has asked whether Aaron Rodgers can lift his teammates to his level. Rodgers is the reigning back-to-back MVP and is as talented as they come. That said, losing the most talented wide receiver he's played alongside in his NFL career is a significant blow.

NFL Network insider Peter Schrager doesn't believe the loss of Adams will prevent the Packers from making the postseason. On Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Football, Schrager cited the depleted NFC conference, noting that just two teams are worth fearing. Schrager said:

“So to me, do I have confidence? I got confidence that Aaron Rodgers signed an Aaron Rodgers, a two-time reigning MVP and that guy has thrown to a million receivers. And they'll find a way to compete in what looks like a very watered-down NFC right now. You know Russell Wilson isn’t coming up and playing them in the playoffs anymore. And Matthew Stafford is in LA, and Brady's in Tampa. But beyond than those two, you tell me the quarterback you’re scared of."

That's a fair point from Schrager. Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford are Rodgers' most prominent competitors, with a noticeable dropoff in the quality of quarterback play behind them.

Schrager finished his point by saying we'll see whether Rodgers' Packers or Adams' Las Vegas Raiders have the last laugh when the season is all said and done. He said:

"Deshaun Watson didn't choose the NFC. He chose to stay in the AFC. You think Aaron Rodgers is shaking in his boots about playing Dak Prescott or Carson Wentz? So I'm very confident that the Packers are gonna get back to the playoffs. The question is can they get over the hump? And that's really always the question with the Packers. So we're back where we are. Davante Adams is a great player, he didn’t want to be there. He wanted to play with Derek Carr and his childhood team and make $30 million a year. He got all of his wildest dreams. Let's see who gets further in the playoffs. The Packers or the Raiders. We’ll check back in January.”

Aaron Rodgers needs the Packers to address the wide receiver position

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard

Rodgers is a game-changing talent at quarterback. But even the greatest quarterbacks need capable wide receivers to hold their own and do their part of the job.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged at the annual NFL owners' meetings Tuesday that replacing someone as dominant as Adams will be difficult.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL #Packers Packers coach Matt LaFleur on trading Davante Adams 'It's not going to be easy to replace. I would envision a lot can happen between now and opening day. We're moving forward' @PFN365 Packers coach Matt LaFleur on trading Davante Adams 'It's not going to be easy to replace. I would envision a lot can happen between now and opening day. We're moving forward' @PFN365 #Packers https://t.co/TYWrtzYlqL

The Packers have two first-round picks in the NFL draft this year. Scouts have raved about this year's draft class at the wide receiver position, so it would make sense for the team to address the need then.

Aaron Rodgers also lost Marquez Valdez-Scantling this offseason to the Kansas City Chiefs. They could also be active in free agency for players like Jarvis Landry.

The Packers Wire @ThePackersWire Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows there’s both need at the wide receiver position and opportunity (and time) to find replacements. packerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/27/mat… Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows there’s both need at the wide receiver position and opportunity (and time) to find replacements. packerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/27/mat…

As it stands, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Amari Rodgers are the top wide receivers on the depth chart. Although the NFC doesn't present daunting competition, it's one of the least skilled position groups in the NFL.

How the front office addresses the glaring hole in the position will tell us a lot about their future.

Edited by Shivam Damohe