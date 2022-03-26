"Who does he have to throw to?" - NFL analyst believes Aaron Rodgers has no support in Green Bay

Now that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the question is being asked: who will Aaron Rodgers throw to now?

One NFL analyst is asking who thinks Aaron Rodgers has zero support in Green Bay now that Adams is gone.

Chris Hassel of CBS Sports said this about who Aaron Rodgers will turn to.

"Davante Adams now with the the Vegas raiders who have the longest odds to win that division. And now Aaron Rodgers may have longer odds than he's had in quite some time to do something special at the quarterback position. Because I mean, who does he have to throw to what's what's your confidence level that they can find a true wide receiver one to get Aaron Rodgers?"

After losing Adams to free agency, Aaron Rodgers didn't have a veteran wide receiver to throw to. He and Randall Cobb were Rodgers' primary targets. It looks like for now, Cobb is going to be the leading man at wide receiver and is even taking a pay cut to stay with the team and help them out with the salary cap, but outside of him, the Packers need to make a move to sign another receiver quick to help Rodgers and Cobb.

What wide receivers may be available for Aaron Rodgers

The Packers can handle this one of two ways: get a wide receiver through free agency or obtain one through the draft.

Conventional wisdom says the easiest and cheapest solution is to get a wide receiver through the NFL Draft.

Many draft analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. think the Packers will use their first-round choice to go after someone like Jameson Williams of Alabama.

Williams, who was a transfer from Ohio State, became not only a first-team All-SEC performer but a first-team All-American too. Despite being injured in the national championship game against Georgia (he had a torn ACL), he is still high on Kiper's list.

“You’re betting on a kid, Todd (McShay), that had he stayed healthy, I think Alabama wins that game against Georgia,” Kiper said. “It was a shame he got hurt. Obviously from Alabama’s standpoint they move on to win a national title and for Jameson he would have been a guaranteed top 10 pick. He took the top off the defense every week. And now he falls into the late first round. You talk about being a bargain. Yeah, I would wait it out for Jameson Williams. That kind of speed. That electricity. The hands. The attitude. The warrior mentality he has."

The Packers could also go after another former Alabama wideout, and that's Julio Jones, who is rumored to be about to be cut by his current team, the Tennessee Titans. Jones has the experience and the speed that the Packers need. However, he has been hampered by injuries in the last few years.

Julio Jones is 33 y/o and has missed 15 games over the last two seasons. However, he’s still Julio Jones and in a way I’d love to see him and Aaron Rodgers pair up. What do you say? Do you want to see Julio Jones on the Packers? 🤔 https://t.co/05V844gUT1

So don't worry, Packers fans. All is not lost; the Packers do have several options.

