Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley spark reconciliation rumors after being spotted getting cozy at winery outing

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s unofficial breakup is now an unofficial reconciliation. As reported by People, a source has revealed that Rodgers and Woodley have been spending more time together after their supposed breakup.

The source disclosed that the pair were at Demetria Winery in Los Olivos, California, and looked happy to be with each other:

"They seemed really happy. [Shailene] was sitting on [Aaron's] lap while they hung out at the table with friends."

The source for People also indicated that the two seemed to be intimate and romantic:

“They kissed each other's heads and were very affectionate.”

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley at winery (TMZ.com)

The trip to the California winery comes after Rodgers and Woodley were photographed together in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier in March. Both appearances will certainly fuel rumors that the two are back together after their reported breakup in February.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s relationship status

Although neither Rodgers nor Woodley confirmed their breakup, multiple sources close to the pair disclosed to news outlets that the two ended their engagement due to their busy schedules.

Aaron Rodgers initially shocked the sports world when he announced his engagement to Shailene Woodley in his 2021 NFL MVP acceptance speech. Woodley, later, confirmed it on a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The reports of their breakup came one year after their initial announcement. Supposedly Rodgers and Woodley had an amicable split and remained friendly.

With the news of the former couple spending time together at a winery, fans can expect the rumor mill to continue to spin until either Rodgers or Woodley gives an official confirmation.

Rodgers, on multiple occasions, has credited Woodley with helping him achieve consecutive league MVP awards, so it should not come as any surprise that the two might have found a way to stay together.

Aaron Rodgers recently signed a massive extension to remain with the Green Bay Packers as he returns for his 18th season in the NFL. The back-to-back league MVP (and four-time league MVP) will look to get the Packers on track and deeper into the playoffs.

Rodgers will start the season without his favorite receiving weapon, Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Many changes have happened on and off the field for Rodgers, but if he is back with Shailene Woodley, that is one thing that will remain the same for the star quarterback.

