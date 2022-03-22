“I believe there is some love lost” - Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship takes a hit

Aaron Rodgers received a massive contract extension from the Green Bay Packers that keeps him committed to the team for the next two seasons. In the process of him securing his bag, his favorite target Davante Adams was the odd-man-out.

Adams thanked the Packers on his Instagram page Sunday but didn't include any mention of Rodgers. ESPN analyst Marcus Spears went on First Take Monday to say why that was significant. Spears said,

“But y’all, are we really gonna sit here and we are really gonna have a conversation that Davonte Adams shouldn't have given a special shout-out to Aaron Rodgers? Are you kidding me? I look at it more than just ‘oh I forgot to put Aaron Rodgers in my final farewell.’ I remember him catching Aaron Rodgers’ 400th touchdown pass or something like that. And those guys embracing and hugging. And I remember going over this for the past two years thinking that, my mindset was that Aaron Rodgers was communicating all of these things to Davante Adams because of the relationship that they had. Because of what was going on with Aaron Rodgers."

Afterward, Spears said he feels Adams has lost some love for Rodgers due to Rodgers' antics the last two offseasons. He said:

"Davante Adams has a healthy amount of respect for Aaron Rodgers. That's not what I'm trying to get across. But I believe there is some love lost. Because of all the unknowns that Aaron Rodgers created with that organization and franchise, that if it was a decision for Davante Adams to come back? How could he bet on having Aaron Rodgers on that roster?”

Stephen A. Smith holds Aaron Rodgers partially responsible for Davante Adams departure

Spears wasn't alone in placing some blame on Rodgers' shoulders for Adams leaving. Stephen A. Smith also faulted Rodgers for taking so much money that the team couldn't afford to pay Adams what he was worth.

Smith said it's one thing for a safety or cornerback to be a cap casualty to re-sign the reigning MVP. But when you cost yourself the NFL's most talented wide receiver? That's when it's an issue. Smith said:

“My issue is that you made a lot of noise and it wasn't just about your money. It was about the culture. It was about management listening to you. It was about the personnel you had around you. So if you're a quarterback, but you don't save enough money, and that forces them to lose their tight end. I’m sorry, their safety, or their cornerback, or something like that. That's different when you're the quarterback and the person that ends up out the door is the number one receiver. Not just your number one receiver. But the number one receiver in the entire NFL? I got an issue with that."

Smith also said Adams not thanking his quarterback in his farewell was a sign that the 29-year-old was disgruntled. Reports emerged that the Packers were willing to pay the same amount of money the Raiders offered. But eventually, Adams wanted to carve his path outside of Green Bay, Smith said,

"Now, they say Green Bay was ready to match the offer that he got from the Raiders. Well, my attitude is if he departed, because he was probably frustrated with all the things that led up to it and how long it took them to ultimately make him that offer? Either way you slice it. Aaron Rodgers’ hands aren't totally clean. I'm not saying he's the number one culprit, but they ain’t totally clean. And I think Davante Adams not saying anything about Aaron Rogers gives that indication in my personal belief. I don’t know, I ain’t in Lambeau Field. I don't have no desire to be in Wisconsin. I don’t know"

Adams' decision not to mention Rodgers in his farewell post does suggest Rodgers' drama bothered him. The two played together for eight seasons and formed one of the most dynamic tandems in NFL history.

The Packers will be in unfamiliar territory in 2022, as Adams has been their most reliable pass-catcher since 2016. He's been selected to five straight Pro Bowls and has earned two consecutive First-Team All-Pro selections.

The Packers will likely take a serious look at Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, and other free agents on the market to surround Rodgers with a more capable supporting cast than he has now.

