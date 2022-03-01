NFL Rumors: Packers set to lose key asset on offense Aaron Rodgers desperately wanted to stay

Aaron Rodgers may be losing one of his primary targets next year. Rumor has it that wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling may not be returning to the team.

If that is true, Aaron Rodgers will not be a happy camper. Valdes-Scantling has been Aaron Rodgers' down-the-field threat for the Pack, averaging about 17 yards per catch.

You have to wonder if Aaron Rodgers will go to bat for him like he did for Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, his two primary wide receivers.

Rodgers thinks of both Adams and Cobb as his friends, especially Adams. Many think that Rodgers and Adams will be a package deal if they both leave Green Bay.

Part of the reason Rodgers returned to Green Bay this past year was because he wanted to win another championship with Adams.

You even saw how close the pair were when Rodgers and Adams both posted the same pic of the "Last Dance" on their Instagram accounts last year to announce Rodgers' return to Green Bay for one more ride towards a Super Bowl.

Rodgers put in a good word for Randell Cobb, who was allowed into free agency, but Rodgers talked management into bringing him back, too. Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but he does look out for his teammates.

But in case Valdes-Scantling is not brought back to the team next year, who can the Packers target as his replacement?

Aaron Rodgers' next down-the-field threat

If Rodgers does come back, he's going to need a downfield threat, especially if the team does not re-sign Valdes-Scantling. So who is available?

Let's start with Calvin Ridley. It seems as if the Atlanta Falcons and Ridley are ready to part ways. Ridley took the rest of the season off because of mental health issues, but it seems as if his head is in a good place and he is ready to return to action.

In 2020, Ridley had over 1300 yards receiving, 9 touchdowns and averaged about 15 yards per catch. He would fit right into this offense.

Another name to consider is Amari Cooper. Cooper is more of a possession receiver; however, he can still be a downfield threat. Many blame Cooper's dropoff last season on Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore not getting the ball to the talented wideout more often.

Whatever the Packers' plans are, they need to get someone in quick before all the talented and experienced wide receivers are taken.

