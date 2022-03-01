"No. 12? No. 17?" - NFL fans speculate over Packers choosing not to add Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams in London game graphics

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were both left off the Green Bay Packers' announcement that the team would be playing in London next season.

As imagined, this has created quite a stir as one would have thought that the organization's two best players would surely be front and center in any kind of promotion. Given that their immediate playing futures are murky at best, the Packers have done little to douse the flames of doubt.

When the Packers announced the London game for next season, fans immediately noticed that both Rodgers and Adams were nowhere to be seen. A fan by the name of Mike Wickett commented on the Packers post.

"No 12? No 17?" he wrote.

Fans speculate over Aaron Rodgers' and Davante Adams' futures with the Packers

Fans were quick to notice that the pair was missing from the graphic, ESPN's Sportscenter anchor Max McGee tweeted in response to the team's post.

The fact that the pair was missing completely from the Packers graphic continued to catch fans' attention.

Brooks @EBrooksUncut @packers No Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams in the graphic @packers No Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams in the graphic 👀

Ben Becker, CBS47 and FOX30 anchor, also, commented on the post and clearly noticed that two of the organization's best players were not in the picture.

Another eagle-eyed fan noted that the four-time MVP winner was not in the team's graphics as well.

With the pair's future undecided, one fan pointed out that, because both were left out of the team's picture, that tells them that both will not be Packers next season.

Tdaily4 @tdaily4 @packers Rodgers and Adams being left out I guess tells us they are not coming back. @packers Rodgers and Adams being left out I guess tells us they are not coming back.

Fans kept on tweeting after noticing that the superstar pair were left out of the graphics.

Another fan commented on the post and wrote that both Rodgers and Adams will be wearing orange next season. This was a hint at both playing for the Denver Broncos, where former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is now the head coach.

The comments kept coming with another fan suggesting that the four-time NFL MVP winner did not want to go to London and that he is definitely retiring from the NFL now.

Fans kept on noticing that Rodgers was not in the photo.

There could be something in the star pair not being in the promotion graphic, or it could simply be that the Packers did not want to put them in, just in case they are not with the team this season.

With still plenty to play out for both players, no one really knows what the future holds for the star duo.

