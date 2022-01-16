Watch: Aaron Rodgers names the Packers coach he believes will land a HC job in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is a name that often comes up when talking about pieces potentially leaving the Green Bay Packers. But Rodgers isn't at the center of the conversation this time around. Rather, he is a part of it in, as he backs one of his coaches to make the step up somewhere else. Here's who he named and the praise he had for him.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, the 10-time Pro Bowler endorsed his offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett has been a big part of the Packers' success. A move up for him has been "overdue," according to the Super Bowl winning quarterback.

“This is a little overdue, to be honest... He’s been around the game a long time. What he did in Jacksonville, I think, was pure magic, getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl. He’s a great coach. I love spending time with him. He’s a fantastic teacher. He’s incredible in front of the room.”

Aaron Rodgers expects Nathaniel Hackett to leave Packers to be head coach elsewhere

Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay v Baltimore

Aaron Rodgers has seen his fair share of offensive coordinators come and go since being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2005. Rodgers has played under no less than six offensive coordinators during his time with the Packers. However, he has rarely spoken so openly about his admiration and respect for any of his former OC's the way he has with Hackett, a testament to their great relationship.

Hackett has spent time with the Packers, Bills and Jaguars since beginning his time as offensive coordinator in the NFL. He was a big part of the season in which the Jaguars made the AFC Championship game back in 2017. With the Packers, the lowest-ranked offense in terms of yards was 18th back in 2019. Since then, the Packers have been ranked fifth and tenth.

One of the top landing spots for Hackett could be the Denver Broncos, where he recently completed an interview. With Broncos general manager George Paton coming from the Minnesota Vikings, one could guess that Paton is quite familiar with Hackett, giving him a further boost. As such, if the Broncos were to sign an offensive-minded coach, Hackett makes sense as a top choice.

» j.mp/3qurlxG We’ve completed our interview with Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for our head coaching position. We’ve completed our interview with Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for our head coaching position.📰 » j.mp/3qurlxG https://t.co/oHSqizIwmC

How new hirings could impact Aaron Rodgers' future

Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay v Detroit

Put simply, losing an offensive coordinator is not going to tank Aaron Rodgers. he is at a level where he can save even the worst play calls. That said, he may have a slightly lower ceiling in 2022 with an incompatible match. But the team has a bigger issue. Will the new coordinator please the quarterback?

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoPackGo @AaronRodgers12 received 34 of 50 all-pro votes at QB.. a strong sign that he's in line to win his 4th NFL MVP .@AaronRodgers12 received 34 of 50 all-pro votes at QB.. a strong sign that he's in line to win his 4th NFL MVP#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoPackGo https://t.co/Ft1izLo8Nz

If not, Rodgers could revert back to his earlier stance of wanting to get out of Green Bay. Tensions seem to have cooled on the idea between both parties, but the wrong offensive coordinator could put the quarterback right back into protesting the decisions of the front office. Which could then see ultimatums being given, followed by ensuining offseason chaos in Green Bay.

Whether or not Rodgers gets along with a potential new coordinator in Green Bay should Hackett leave, is going to be a huge factor in determining where the quarterback's future lies.

