"Only thing that changed was the smell of the carpet you yakked on" - Colin Cowherd wants Aaron Rodgers to get over himself

Aaron Rodgers has spent the off-season enjoying some time with his new beau, Blu, playing some golf with his mate, Tom Brady, and discussing his favorite psychoactive brew, ayahuasca.

Rodgers admitted in an interview with Aubrey Marcus that he had dabbled with the natural hallucinogenic while traveling through South America, prior to the 2020 season.

OutKick @Outkick Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend Blu of Earth, who had to address witch rumors earlier this summer, reacts to the Packers QB's self-love journey via a psychedelic brew used by Amazonian tribes that causes hallucinations: outkick.com/aaron-rodgers-… Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend Blu of Earth, who had to address witch rumors earlier this summer, reacts to the Packers QB's self-love journey via a psychedelic brew used by Amazonian tribes that causes hallucinations: outkick.com/aaron-rodgers-…

Rodgers also credits this as the catalyst for his back-to-back MVP seasons, telling Aubrey Marcus Podcast:

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love, that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others."

However, popular NFL analyst Colin Cowherd is not sold on Rodgers' claims about his psychedelic experience and how it helped him play better football. Speaking on his podcast, Cowherd pulled no punches, advising the Packers QB to "get over himself." He said:

"So Aaron went and he experimented with actually a very ancient and serious healing method, serious in like Central America, South America, they take it seriously. Occasionally Americans, self-important Americans think they can just dabble their toe in it. Take a hallucinogenic brew, yak, and think their world changed."

Cowherd continued:

"So Aaron was on a podcast discussing what this psychedelic tea did for him….Aaron, lots of people have tried this psychedelic tea. They're called hippies, burnouts, and affluent white people with too much time on their hands.

"And nobody in their life to call out their crap… Aaron said when I woke up from that mat, it was like the first day of my life. The only thing that changed was the smell of that carpet you yakked on. It's time to get over yourself"

When it comes to Aaron Rodgers, it's safe to say things are never boring. For the past few off-seasons, the Green Bay Packers signal caller seems to have dominated the headlines.

This year has certainly been no different, and one of the more interesting stories of the summer centered around Rodgers' new girlfriend, Blu. Shortly after their relationship was confirmed, rumors started circulating online that Blu was a witch.

smalls @StephieSmallls I introduce you to Aaron Rodgers new gf



She’s also a witch.



Meet Blu of Earth. I introduce you to Aaron Rodgers new gf She’s also a witch. Meet Blu of Earth. https://t.co/aRMRoSRNDs

These rumors gained so much traction that Blu was forced to take to her social media to issue a denial, saying:

"Ps…My name is Blu(.) Not Blu of Earth. And I do NOT identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious."

Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB



This man is really into the spiritual girls. Danica Patrick was just a starter pack for him Aaron Rodgers new GF goes by Blu Of Earth.This man is really into the spiritual girls. Danica Patrick was just a starter pack for him Aaron Rodgers new GF goes by Blu Of Earth. This man is really into the spiritual girls. Danica Patrick was just a starter pack for him 😂 https://t.co/GojYJUzWKu

Blu describes herself as a deep thinker who enjoys yoga, spirituality, and off-grid living. She has also founded her own school, which she explains is a "modern mystery school for women to reclaim the magical, radically authentic, wise, wild, unapologetic you."

AR12 and Blu seem like a match made in heaven. Green Bay Packers fans will be hoping she can inspire her man to another Super Bowl this season.

