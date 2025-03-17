Aaron Rodgers would open “Super Bowl window” for NFC North team, former Broncos QB claims

Aaron Rodgers once again is weighing his future. For the last half-decade, seemingly every offseason has been marked with the quarterback considering what happens next. Even when he was with the Packers, questions surrounded whether he would be back for another season. With his time with the Jets now concluded and his future again uncertain, every outcome seems possible.

However, while the last few chapters of the Rodgers saga have been dark, the 2025 season could be sunny. At least that is what one NFL analyst believes could happen.

Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Chris Simms opened the door to the Minnesota Vikings making a deep playoff push with the 41-year-old quarterback.

"I did not think I was going to be saying this a few weeks ago," Simms said. "I really didn't, or last year, but events changed with JJ McCarthy's injury, and Sam Donald and where things went. Aaron Rodgers.

"I think is perfect for Minnesota. I think you're in the Super Bowl window. You could go to the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers. It makes sense. It does. I'm sorry there, slugger. He's coming to a hometown near you, get ready."

If he pulled off the feat of getting to Super Bowl 60, it would be his first Super Bowl appearance since 2010. Since the start of 2011, he has reached four conference championships, losing every single one.

Exploring Aaron Rodgers's potential fit with Kevin O'Connell

Rodgers walks off the field - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers would be a more experienced player than JJ McCarthy, who is returning. O'Connell will train a quarterback who is 22 years old, which is half the age of the 39-year-old head coach. If the Vikings sign 41-year-old Rodgers, O'Connell will coach his elder.

Still, O'Connell's system has a reason why it might work. The system is similar to Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur, and all three coaches learned from Mike Shanahan when he was with the Washington Commanders.

Under LaFleur, Rodgers threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2020. If the systems employed would be similar enough to work well for Rodgers, another breakout season could be an outcome, especially with wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison available.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

