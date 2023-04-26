Aaron Rodgers press conference: What did the four-time NFL MVP say about the Packers?

Aaron Rodgers is doing something he has never done before in his NFL career: play for a team other than the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers was drafted by Green Bay and spent 18 years with the organization.

The change is a big one for the quarterback, but speaking at his introductory news conference, he thanked the organization for all that they did for him.

Rodgers said (via the New York Jets YouTube channel):

"Big thanks to the Jets organization. Obviously, a big thanks to the Green Bay Packers organization for an incredible run. That chapter is over now, and I'm excited about the new adventure here in New York. I’ve been in Green Bay for 18 years. That’s a long time in a small town, and it's been great."

The topic came up about being a part of Jets history if Rodgers were to win a Super Bowl, and he likes the idea:

"I already have 18 years at an incredibly iconic organization. It would be fun to be a part of the history of this one as well.”

The process of Rodgers joining the Jets has been a long, drawn-out one, so much so that there had been chatter around the league of the deal falling through.

The San Francisco 49ers were mentioned as one team that could swoop in and steal Rodgers away from New York, but Rodgers said he always knew the deal would get done:

"I believe it was going to happen the entire time. Just a matter of, I think, waiting each other out. My intention coming out of the darkness was to pursue this opportunity.

“I enjoyed the meeting with, you know, Woody and Christopher came out, these two guys, Hack. ... I just got a great feel with all those guys about the possibility. And as I leaned into it, getting back into some more strenuous workouts, I just really believe that this was where I supposed to be."

A big sticking point in negotiations with the Packers was the trade package. Several reports said that Green Bay wanted more than what New York was offering. Considering the Jets knew Green Bay had to part ways with Aaron Rodgers, they had the upper hand.

"A lot of things had to come together, and I believe there was some major synchronization to make this happen," Rodgers said. "But I'm excited about the opportunity here. I always believed this was possible, and things move pretty quickly on Monday and thankfully I'm here now."

Aaron Rodgers embarks on new journey with the Jets

New York Jets introduce quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The need for a quality quarterback for the Jets was evident last year, sparking the willingness to trade for Aaron Rodgers. After spending all of his career with the Packers, Rodgers is following in Tom Brady's footsteps and moving teams late in his career.

For many, the move comes with pitfalls as the drive for Aaron Rodgers to play football has often been questioned. But they say change is as good as a holiday, and for Aaron Rodgers, the change in scenery could just be the tonic to reinvigorate him.

The Jets were outstanding defensively last season, having the fourth-best scoring defense (18.6 points per game). But offensively, the team struggled, scoring on average just 17.4 ppg.

It is hoped that Aaron Rodgers will help push New York into a position to maybe win the division. His new journey has begun as a member of the New York Jets.

