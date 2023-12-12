Aaron Rodgers remains non-committal on Jets comeback, questions report on Christmas Eve return: “There’s loose lips everywhere”

Even though the New York Jets got back to winning ways on Sunday, the idea of Aaron Rodgers suiting up to play in 2023 feels like a distant dream. Three months after the superstar quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon, some fans still hold hope for a possible comeback from the veteran.

There's no denying that Rodgers' recovery speed has been impressive. He's back with the team in practices - albeit with limited participation - and he's made good use of his word about trying to come back this season. Since the Jets have a 5-8 record, there's no need to rush his recovery and put him back on the field.

On Tuesday, during his weekly appearance at Pat McAfee's show, Aaron Rodgers once again did not commit to a return to the field this season. He denied reports about being cleared around Christmas, while pointing out that he's still improving each and every day:

“I don’t know where that report’s coming from. There’s been a lot of interesting reporting over the last few weeks of our team. I’m not sure about some of these reports. There’s loose lips everywhere but I’m not gonna let that sink my ship though. I’m getting better, improving. Still some things I gotta do to be able to be cleared. But I’ve done some limited practice the last couple of weeks, done some 7-on-7 stuff at the end of practice.”

Is there a deadline for Aaron Rodgers' come back in 2023?

A decision must be made by December 19 about whether he'll return to the active roster or if he'll be placed on the injured reserve for good. The Jets activated Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window on November 29, giving the quarterback three weeks of practice without counting on the active roster.

The franchise must weigh not only the pros and cons of a potential return, but the risks of reaggravating the injury should be considered as well. Considering Rodgers' advanced age (he turned 40 on December 2) and the fact that his recovery was shorter than usual, it might not be a smart decision to rush him back if there are slim playoff hopes.

The New York Jets have a 5-8 record, and they would need a miracle to make the playoffs in 2023. They could be looking to improve the roster and make a better push in 2024, and Davante Adams could be one of the options.