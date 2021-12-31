"Then he does the McAfee therapy sessions" - NFL analyst takes a dig at Aaron Rodgers while ruling out retirement rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been as impressive as any NFL player in the history of the sport. With this has come fame, and with fame has come those who can't get enough of him and those who can't take much more. Based on Nick Wright's comments on First Things First, the sports talk show on Fox Sports, Wright is clearly pushing back on Rodgers' retirement comments. Here is what he had to say, according to a clip on YouTube.

Nick Wright's direct answer on Rodgers' retirement

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Wright starts off his tirade by directly answering the question. Put simply, he isn't even close to being tempted to believe that. This section of the answer is short, sweet, and to the point.

"There are few things I am certain of. One of them is Aaron Rodgers is not retiring after this season, no matter how it ends, whether it ends in them losing your first playoff game or winning the Super Bowl. He's coming back. "

Wright's rant on Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints

However, after answering the question, Wright appears to give into another temptation. He launches into a rant on Rodgers and how his dominance on Sundays isn't enough. He talks about the state of the media needing to talk about him more and how he needs to be on talk shows during the week as well.

Mina Kimes @minakimes John @Becausefuckyou5 Aaron Rodgers is the MVP of the league! But people like @minakimes won’t vote for him bc her journalism degree which makes her feel smart won’t allow her to! Aaron Rodgers is the MVP of the league! But people like @minakimes won’t vote for him bc her journalism degree which makes her feel smart won’t allow her to! 1. He is my pick 2. I don’t have an MVP vote 3. I also don’t have a journalism degree ✌️ twitter.com/Becausefuckyou… 1. He is my pick 2. I don’t have an MVP vote 3. I also don’t have a journalism degree ✌️ twitter.com/Becausefuckyou…

"But what I don't know, Broussard, is why do we hear from Aaron Rodgers so much? He's on, you know, the most-watched show on television, the NFL, and yet somehow by Tuesday mornings, it's like not enough attention. It's like he's like this television starlet that is on a hit show. But then is on IG live five times a week, like I need, I need more of it, like feed my ego. It's so odd.

How many times have we heard from Patrick Mahomes this year? I'm just curious how many times we've been like, Wow, have you heard what Mahomes said? We got to play that on the show. It's a weird space for him to be in. And then he does the McAfee long sit down therapy sessions. And he does these and he's shown his feet. And he's talking about retirement. And I just don't get it. Do you think he's retiring? Do you take this seriously? I don't take this seriously. I just think it's a way to stay in a news cycle. And I find it so odd"

Wright is in the media, where his biggest job is to generate conversation for the audience and entice them to tune in. Aaron Rodgers appears to be doing just as well as Wright in generating buzz as a part-time hobby or gig, depending on one's view.

As such, respectfully, most would agree that the rant gives off a hint of jealousy towards Rodgers. Based on these comments, it seems that Wright is reaching a level of apathy from talking about Rodgers week after week. After a long season, it isn't a shock that some of the media are falling into a level of boredom from constantly talking about Rodgers' latest adventures.

