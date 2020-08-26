Marcus Morris and Nick Wright involved in ugly spat regarding LA Clippers star's alleged dirty foul on Luka Doncic

With the NBA playoffs underway, we are getting to watch some exciting basketball action on the court. However, with games getting more and more physical, we have also seen quite a few on-court altercations. Marcus Morris was at the center of a Twitter feud with Nick Wright after his alleged intentional foul against Luka Doncic last night.

Let us have a look at the current war of words between Marcus Morris and Nick Wright on Twitter.

Marcus Morris claims that his foul on Luka was an accident

Marcus Morris in action for the LA Clippers

Throughout this series, Marcus Morris has been involved in verbal altercations with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. During last night's game, however, he fouled Luka by stepping on his injured ankle. While Morris claims that is was an accident, many, including NBA analyst Nick Wright, believe his actions to be intentional.

Marcus Morris hit out at Nick Wright last night on Twitter after the latter claimed that the foul was an intentionally dirty play. Morris claims that he is being targetted and that he would never give up his morals to win a game of basketball.

@getnickwright targeting? Smh the things you do for clout. Been a pro and will always be one. Don’t ever talk on my name like that champ. This game is about competition and that’s why I play. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

Marcus Morris went on to say:

"I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players. To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me."

Nick Wright was not convinced by Morris' statements on Twitter and replied with a jab of his own this morning.

Tell that to Luka. https://t.co/jWx5vW6OiY — nick wright (@getnickwright) August 26, 2020

This is a sentiment that has been echoed by many NBA fans who believe that Marcus Morris went too far and could have seriously injured the young star.

Nick Wright believes the Marcus Morris' foul was intentional

Sports analyst Nick Wright had some choice words for Marcus Morris

Nick Wright had a lot to say about Marcus Morris on his show 'First Things First' this morning. He suggested that the LA Clippers' big man moved in towards Luka Doncic intending to injure his ankle, saying:

"Marcus Morris can jump on Twitter and tweet to me all he wants saying I don't know him, Luka does. And Luka thinks it was intentional, that's obvious."

During the game, Nick Wright tweeted out in outrage about the allegedly intentional foul. He called on the NBA to examine Morris' against Luka Doncic, who is on his way to being the face of the league in the near future.

What Marcus Morris just did was obviously and clearly intentional & is utterly outrageous.



The future face of the league & you intentionally try to re-injure his ankle. The league has to look at that. — nick wright (@getnickwright) August 26, 2020

As the reactions to Marcus Morris' actions keep coming in, we wonder whether any action will be taken against him by the league.

