'I would vote Doc Rivers for President' - NBA Twitter heaps praise on Clippers coach's passionate speech against police brutality

With all the action in the NBA bubble, it can be easy to forget about the outside world where the Black Lives Matter movement continues to demand justice, equality, and police reform. Doc Rivers had some powerful words in his post-game interview about the horrific police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rivers was close to tears throughout the press conference as he spoke about the treatment of the black community by police in the country.

"It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back."

Doc Rivers was also critical of President Donald Trump for his fearmongering at the Republican National Convention, saying:

"We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot. We're the ones that we're denied to live in certain communities. We've been hung. We've been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear."

Doc Rivers' comments soon went viral, with many NBA players, reporters and celebrities lauding the Clippers' coach for his heartfelt speech on the current situation of the black community. We take a look at how the NBA community reacted to Doc Rivers' words last night.

NBA superstars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson react to Doc Rivers' words

Steph Curry and Doc Rivers

Among the first NBA superstars to react to Doc Rivers' comments was Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Curry lauded Rivers for speaking from his heart about the current situation and calling for change.

Proud to know you @DocRivers. Sometimes we don’t know what to say every time this hurt happens. We Need Change! There is so much Truth in every Every word of this. Y’all wake up. https://t.co/PsK4FSnqzh — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 26, 2020

Curry's Warriors teammate Klay Thompson was also very impressed by Doc Rivers' powerful words and tweeted out in support of the protesters on the streets in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Thank you for this Doc ! So powerful and nothing but facts! My prayers go out to Jacob & his family, and to the ones on the frontlines in Kenosha demanding justice ! https://t.co/GaQe8pnkbR — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) August 26, 2020

Apart from Steph and Klay, numerous NBA stars have taken to Twitter to applaud Doc Rivers for his words last night. The interview has now gotten national attention with many personalities chiming in with their opinions.

NBA community's reactions to Doc Rivers' passionate speech

Doc Rivers and the LA Clippers taking a knee before last night's game

Among those who reacted to Rivers' comments was NBA legend Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA Champion posted a tweet thanking Doc Rivers for his words of wisdom.

Thank you @DocRivers for your words of wisdom and keeping this at the forefront. Proud to see the men in the bubble using their voices to try to enact real change! @NBAonTNT thank you for talking from your heart and trying to educate others by giving your experiences @NBA — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 26, 2020

NBA veteran and former Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford also commended Rivers for his comments, and went a step further to say that he would vote for Doc Rivers for the President.

I would vote Doc for president.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 26, 2020

NBA analyst Skip Bayless hailed Rivers for his heartfelt comments on the state of the black community that has been suffering due to police brutality for a long time.

Doc Rivers, who's father was a policeman, just spoke THE REALEST on what black people are up against when dealing with white cops in this country. Thank you, sir. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 26, 2020

Despite being in the NBA bubble, players and coaches are drawing attention to the need for change in society as much as they can. We expect that the NBA players will try to use their platform and draw attention to social justice issues in the coming days.

