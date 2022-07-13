Aaron Rodgers rumored new girlfriend interestingly follows Packers QB's ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley on Instagram

Aaron Rodgers is incredibly famous for what he does on the football field. He's one of the best quarterbacks to ever touch the ball and the reigning MVP is a walking highlight reel.

When a person is that famous on the field, it usually follows them everywhere and that's definitely the case for Aaron Rodgers. Everything he does or doesn't do is newsworthy and sometimes, that extends to those around him.

Rodgers and his ex-fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, recently broke up. It didn't take long for the Packers star to find new love in the form of a woman who simply goes by "Blu".

Normally, that wouldn't be too surprising. People move on, sometimes quickly. What's interesting about this scenario is that Blu follows Woodley on Instagram.

Joey Berry @joey_barely #bluofearth #relax BREAKING: Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same artist. Either we’re gonna crash and burn or we have the powers of witchcraft on our side. Only time will tell. #gopackgo BREAKING: Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same artist. Either we’re gonna crash and burn or we have the powers of witchcraft on our side. Only time will tell. #gopackgo #bluofearth #relax https://t.co/Y1Be2Krjdo

Not only does Blu follow Woodley, which isn't terribly surprising given Woodley's fame, but Blu has been liking photos posted by the actress. Given her new relationship with the Green Bay Packers star, that's noteworthy behavior.

It's unclear right now how the former California product feels about it or if Woodley is unhappy with it. Neither have yet commented on the issue.

Aaron Rodgers' MVP chances in 2022-2023

Aaron Rodgers just took home a second consecutive MVP award and is 39 years old. While he is arguably still at his peak, that could change at any minute. Time cometh for all men and often unexpectedly. His athletic ability could go.

However, the MVP odds don't think it will. The reigning MVP is not the favorite to win and repeat, but he has strong odds:

Josh Allen +700

Patrick Mahomes +800

Tom Brady +900

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Justin Herbert +1000

Joe Burrow +1300

Russell Wilson +1600

Matthew Stafford +1600

Dak Prescott +1600

Lamar Jackson +2000

Kyler Murray +2200

Deshaun Watson +2500

Jalen Hurts +3000

Only Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have better odds at taking home the NFL's most prestigious individual award right now. The Packers quarterback could easily take home another MVP, but he might face a bit of an uphill battle to do so. The Packers just traded Davante Adams, who some consider to be the best receiver in the league.

That's a hit any quarterback will feel in their overall production, but the Kansas City Chiefs also just sent Tyreek Hill away, so Mahomes is going to experience a similar battle.

The Packers mainstay will open his MVP defense against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11. A fiery division rivalry is the perfect way to kick off the season and will be a must-watch for fans across the world.

