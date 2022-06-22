Aaron Rodgers's older brother welcomes first child with wife; names him after younger sibling

Aaron Rodgers’s brother Luke Rodgers and his wife recently had their first child. They named him Jordan, after their youngest sibling, Jordan Rodgers. Luke and Aimee Rodgers tied the knot in 2019, and the couple eagerly shared photos of their son’s first day on Earth.

Luke Rodgers expressed his admiration and love for his wife, who endured a challenging labor and delivery:

“I can’t even begin to describe how amazing and strong @aimrodgers is and seeing her become a mother is one of the great privileges of my life. Jack came early and via emergency c section and my wife was an incredible champion in bringing him into the world.”

The elder Rodgers also described the impressive boy that his wife carried and delivered:

“8 pounds and 11 ounces — my son is a bruiser. Mommy and Daddy love you more than you could ever know Jack. You are the greatest blessing.”

Jordan Rodgers, the namesake for Luke and Aimee’s son, was a contestant on the reality TV show The Bachelorette and is currently a college football analyst for ESPN’s SEC Network.

Aaron Rodgers and his family remain in a complicated relationship

The long history of tension within the Rodgers family is complex, and Aaron Rodgers is the center of the drama. Naturally, familial issues usually come to the public light when one family member is a superstar in the NFL. For Aaron Rodgers, his situation played out in the public when his younger brother Jordan was a contestant on The Bachelorette, and he candidly told JoJo Fletcher (the bachelorette) that Aaron does not keep in touch with the family.

While speculation would continue as viewers and NFL fans wondered what came between Aaron and his family, it’s evident that the Rodgers family still have a complicated relationship to this day. Aaron Rodgers is notably private when it comes to his personal life, only offering public glimpses into his personality and thoughts on The Pat McAfee Show.

On the field, Aaron Rodgers enters his 17th NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, amid significant turnovers with regard to his receiving corps. Star wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers hope to fill some of the void with newly-acquired (and former Chiefs wide receiver) Sammy Watkins and will presumably be giving a larger role to incumbent Allen Lazard (who is seeking a contract extension from the Packers).

