For most of the general population, we know who New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is. After spending 18 years in the spotlight, there are not many people who don't know Rodgers.

But in a throwback video from Rodgers in his younger days, he made a public appearance in a coffee shop. One woman came to the counter and said that he looked like Aaron Rodgers, to which the quarterback said he isn't.

Rodgers, when asked if he was the "real" Aaron Rodgers" via Sportsline's TikTok account, said:

“No I’m not. I get that a lot. But would I be working here if I was him? That guy makes like a gazillion dollars. He’s kind of a punk too that I heard… I was [a fan] until people started to say I look like him, I think he had longer hair.”

The woman in the video clearly knows football and she picked up that he wasn't who he said he was. But with Rodgers saying he isn't, perhaps he was doing a retake of the whole situation.

The woman clearly knew that it was the "real" Aaron Rodgers and we imagine that once the video became viral, she would finally know she was right.

Expectations high for Aaron Rodgers in New York

With Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many now expect Rodgers to be able to do the same with the Jets.

After being close to a playoff team last season and deemed to be "only a quarterback away" from Super Bowl contenders, naturally, the Jets have high expectations.

The AFC East will not be easy though, as the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are firmly in the Super Bowl window and are some people's favorites for the AFC crown.

With Rodgers now under center, the Jets fanbase has high expectations, but what should those expectations be? For some, a playoff appearance is the bare minimum.

That will be seen as the first step, but in truth, it is now Super Bowl or bust for the Jets with Rodgers at the helm. Can they do it? It will be tough with a loaded AFC, but New York has all the pieces to make a run.

