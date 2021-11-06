Aaron Rodgers claims the NFL sent a "stooge" to shame Packers over vaccination status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally broke his silence about the vaccination discourse that has marred him since he's tested positive for COVID-19 in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers filled his time on the show with many disclosures, including the fact that his wanting to be a father was a primary concern on why he did not get the vaccine, that he’s doing what Martin Luther King Jr. would have done, that he’s not an anti-vaxxer or a flat-earther and that he does not care what the left or right think of him because politics is “a total sham.”

"The right is going to champion me, the left is going to cancel me. I don't give a shit about either of them. Politics is a total sham... The only desire I have is to empower people to take autonomy over their body." Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow "The right is going to champion me, the left is going to cancel me. I don't give a shit about either of them. Politics is a total sham... The only desire I have is to empower people to take autonomy over their body." Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "The right is going to champion me, the left is going to cancel me. I don't give a shit about either of them. Politics is a total sham... The only desire I have is to empower people to take autonomy over their body."

Aaron Rodgers says that the NFL sent a “stooge” to chastise the Packers for low vaccination rates

Aaron Rodgers then went on to say that during training camp, the NFL sent in a “stooge” to shame the Green Bay Packers organization for ranking 19th (towards the bottom of the league) in vaccination rates among players and personnel.

Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen Aaron Rodgers says the NFL sent in a "stooge" to "shame" the Packers on being ranked 19th in vaccination rate during training camp. Aaron Rodgers says the NFL sent in a "stooge" to "shame" the Packers on being ranked 19th in vaccination rate during training camp.

After months of drama around Rodgers on whether he would return to the Packers or force a trade or even retire, months of relative serenity followed, until this week’s bombshells that started with Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 forced the Packers to put him on COVID reserve. As a result, the long-time Packers signal-caller has to miss one of the season’s biggest matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For his part, Aaron Rodgers is consistent about defending “dispensable” players. During his holdout, Rodgers lamented how Green Bay had cut several players vital to the Packers’ culture over the years because the organization felt they were dispensable.

In this interview, Rodgers also criticized the NFL’s vaccination policy and felt “coercion and collusion” from the league office because dispensable players who were unvaccinated would not be signed if they did not get vaccinated.

There are a lot of details, explanations, and heavy criticisms (of the NFL and woke culture) to unpack from the Aaron Rodgers interview on The Pat McAfee Show. As far as the YouTube interview indicates, Rodgers is indeed quarantining in the comforts of his own home while waiting out his ten days before he can potentially return to the football field where fans and his teammates are itching to see him come back sooner rather than later.

