Aaron Rodgers' new State Farm commercial could land Packers QB in more trouble with NFL

Aaron Rodgers has come under fire lately after he contracted the COVID-19 virus. Catching COVID is not necessarily out of the realm of possibility, but what makes the situation much worse is that Rodgers lied about his vaccination status.

Back in pre-season, when asked about his vaccination status, Rodgers reportedly said that he was "immunized." That led the league to think that Rodgers had received one of the three offered COVID-19 vaccines.

However, it has since been revealed that Rodgers has not been vaccinated, leading many to wonder what will happen to Rodgers.

Did Rodgers break COVID protocol by taping State Farm commercials?

One of the strictest rules when dealing with unvaccinated players is that they are prohibited from being around gatherings of people of 15 or more without masks.

Rodgers recently shot a new State Farm commercial, and the league may have to make an example of Rodgers and the Packers if they have broken COVID protocols.

Should the league's investigation also find that Rodgers used a fake vaccination card, or that the medical staff for the Green Bay Packers had been lying this entire time about Rodgers' vaccination status, they may be subject to massive amounts of fines.

Rodgers has been put on the COVID-19/RESERVE list for a week and will miss this week's crucial game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but more so than that, officials around the league must decide what will happen to Rodgers for breaking several COVID protocols.

That will not be the end of it, as Rodgers may possibly see a suspension coming on top of his missed game against the Chiefs.

Rodgers attempted to pass off homeopathic treatment as some form of pseudo-vaccination but has since been deemed unvaccinated by the league.

A league official had this to say about the possible usage of a fake vaccination card:

“Any attempt by team personnel or players to use a forged or fake card would be reviewed under the personal conduct policy and subject the individual to discipline. In addition, it is a federal criminal offense. No club has reported any such activity during the verification process.”

This could be the first case of its kind for the NFL, and Rodgers is one of the more prominent players who may be met with strict discipline. Roger Goodell and the league may have no choice but to suspend Rodgers for additional games as a result of lying about his vaccination status.

The State Farm commercial could place the Packers in even more hot water with the league if it is deemed that the team knew about Rodgers not being vaccinated.

Outbreaks will no longer be tolerated and teams will be forced to forfeit games immediately if an outbreak occurs due to non-compliance with COVID protocols.

