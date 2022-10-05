Aaron Rodgers says he shouldn't have yelled "f**king snap" at center vs. Patriots

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has admitted that his emotions got the better of him on Sunday against the New England Patriots. The reigning NFL MVP was attempting to get the Patriots penalized for 12 men on the field and get a free play, something he is great at doing.

Unfortunately, he and his center, Josh Myers, did not get the ball snapped in time before the Patriots called time out. Rodgers then yelled out an expletive at his center for not getting the ball snapped. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, the 38-year-old said emotions got the better of him.

Rodgers said:

"One of the techniques in the art of contemplation is called pausing, right? When a situation comes up, instead of reacting right away. It's taking a beat and letting the emotions kind of flow through you. I did not practice the art of contemplation at that moment.”

WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE USED BELOW.

The Packers quarterback is normally a cool and calm customer on the football field, but on Sunday, emotions got the better of him. Watch below as Tony Romo, who was on the CBS broadcast, did his best to make light of the moment Rodgers was caught swearing on national television.

WARNING: COURSE LANGUAGE USED BELOW.

Rodgers and Packers off to decent start in 2022

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

Life without Davante Adams was always going to be tough to get used to. For Rodgers and the Packers offense, we have seen the trials and tribulations that have accompanied the loss of the superstar wide receiver.

Going from a team that passed the ball all over the field last year to now being a run-first team to opening up play calling, the Packers offense has a different feel to it in 2022.

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, Green Bay'sduo,ar running back duo are being used more than ever. Jones has 48 rushing attempts and 12 receptions through four games, while Dillon has 57 rush attempts and nine receptions.

Both running backs are in the Packers' top six for receptions, so there is more of an emphasis on getting them involved to take the pressure off the receiving group.

Rookie Romeu Doubs has the most receptions with 19 and tight end Robert Tonyan is second with 13. For all the noise surrounding how much the Packers have struggled, they are 3-1 this season, so it's not panic stations by any means, as long as Josh Meyers can get the ball snapped in time.

