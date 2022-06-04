"I can definitely see the end coming" - Aaron Rodgers shockingly admits retirement is on the cards

All good things must come to an end, and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is nearing the end of his career as an NFL quarterback. Rodgers will be entering his 19th season this year, but he seems to know his days in the NFL are numbered.

Rodgers spoke to the media after The Match on Thursday and said he could see that the end of his career is near.

Rodgers said:

"I think about retirement all the time. When you commit, you're 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and, the grind wears on you a little more. The football part is the easy part. That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can defintely see the end coming."

Aaron Rodgers has hinted at retirement multiple times

Earlier this off-season, Rodgers took to Instagram, saying he cherished the time he spent with his current and former teammates.

One of the pictures was of teammates Randall Cobb and Davante Adams with an unoccupied spot between them when Rodgers had missed the game. Rodgers always stood next to the two players during the national anthem, and it had many people wondering if that's what the future is going to look like in Green Bay.

A part of the caption read:

"To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we all call our job: football. The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made. To everyone else, spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in awhile too while you’re at it. Love and peace.”

Before the 2021-2022 NFL season, Rodgers threatened to retire due to being unhappy with the Packers organization and its moves. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated Rodgers would consider retiring if things did not change to his liking.

Rodgers signed a three-year $150 million extension with the Packers during this off-season. He could retire after this season, or the next, before playing out those three years.

Rodgers has been regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. It's pretty rare for a 38-year-old NFL player to win MVP, let alone in back-to-back seasons at the tail end of his career, but only Aaron Rodgers could accomplish that.

