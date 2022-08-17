Aaron Rodgers sets a bold benchmark for Packers RBs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers this season, are still contenders in the NFC. Even with the departure of Davante Adams, they still have one of the best offenses in the league.

The league MVP winner of the last two seasons, Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks in the last five to 10 years, no matter whom he's throwing the ball to.

Rodgers recently commented on the Packers offense but didn't talk about the receiving group. He, instead, raved about the confidence he has in the backfield for this upcoming season, between AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones.

Rodgers said (via USA Today) that the Packers have had multiple packages with both Dillon and Jones in the backfield. He sees them each having over 50 receptions out of the backfield this season.

Rodgers said:

“You’ve seen today, we had them in multiple packages where they’re both in the backfield. We have a lot of stuff out of that. We have runs to both of them. We have swing passes to them. We have screens. We have down-the-field stuff.

"We have action stuff. We have scat protection. We have six-man, seven-man protection stuff. There’s a lot in the offense for those two guys. We’ve got to get out best 11 on the field, and it seems like those two are in our best 11.”

That milestone isn't too far from their reach. Jones has had over 47 catches in each of the last three seasons and he surpassed 50 last season with 52 receptions.

Dillon only had 34 receptions last year, but is looking at an increased workload in his third season in the league.

Are Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon the best backfield duo in the NFL?

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon form a formidable combination

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon of Green Bay Packers can certainly be viewed as the best one-two backfield in the NFL.

Dillon had a career-high 803 rushing yards last season as well as a career-high five rushing touchdowns, and 34 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones had 799 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He added 52 receptions for 391 yards and a staggering six receiving touchdowns.

Two other notable backfield duos are Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt; and Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot.

This season will determine who will be the most productive backfield out of the three, and it's a close battle for that claim. Packers would be hoping that Rodgers' confidence in his RBs proves justified.

