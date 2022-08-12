Colin Cowherd agrees with Aaron Rodgers over NFL preseason games being 'waste of time'

While the Jaguars and Raiders kicked things off for this NFL season last Thursday with the annual Hall-of-Fame game, tonight marks the first of three weeks of the pre-season.

Tonight, the New York Giants will face the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans will take on the Baltimore Ravens. The pre-season will end on Sunday, August 28th.

While pre-season is crucial in some regards, such as letting undrafted-free agents, veterans, and those trying to impress make a spot in the roster, most NFL players think it is a waste of time.

Back-to-back MVP winner Aaron Rodgers is one of those players who thinks it is a waste of time.

Sports analyst Colin Cowherd agrees with the quarterback. Cowherd thinks the NFL should reduce pre-season games from three to one.

Cowherd said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"This is one of the few things the NFL needs to get right. They went from four preseason games to three. I would reduce it to one. There's an argument to be made.

"Scrimmages with other teams, one, three-and-a-half hour outlet. Every other year you get a home preseason game. By the way, the attendance will probably improve. If you only asked people to pay for one more game every other year instead of two home games a year, which they previously had.

"So I agree with Aaron Rodgers. Kind of a waste of time whether it is four snaps or 10 snaps. Aaron can play the young wide receivers. It's called practice. You can get better."

This was in response to what Aaron Rodgers said earlier this week. Rodgers had opined:

"I don't see any benefit to it. I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series. If we're going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste."

NFL recently shortened pre-season to three games

New York Jets v Green Bay Packers

There's proof that the NFL pre-season is becoming a mere of a waste of time. The fact that the NFL has shortened the pre-season from four to three is an evidence.

MarkMaske @MarkMaske The preseason is expected to be shortened to three games per team in conjunction with the owners' expected approval of a 17-game regular season beginning with the 2021 season. The preseason is expected to be shortened to three games per team in conjunction with the owners' expected approval of a 17-game regular season beginning with the 2021 season.

Many players think it's a waste of time, and one of the main reasons is becaaue of all the injuries that pile up in the pre-season.

Another common theme these days are joint practices/scrimmages. Many teams will wokrout/practice with one another to see where they're at and will sometimes scrimmage another, which is a ton of meaningful reps.

While Rodgers and Cowherd think there should be no pre-season, it's soemthing that certainly could happen in the next few years.

