Back together? Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley spotted hanging out following alleged breakup rumors

Reports that Aaron Rodgers broke up with girlfriend Shailene Woodley may have been premature after all. Over the past few days, super sleuths have been trying to figure out whether or not the pair broke up or if those reports were simply rumors.

There is now evidence that may help lead to the conclusion that the pair are still together.

Reports of their breakup came quickly this week as many speculated that Woodley called off an engagement because the Packers quarterback wasn't ready to devote his time to her as he did to football.

Reports of their breakup came quickly this week as many speculated that Woodley called off an engagement because the Packers quarterback wasn't ready to devote his time to her as he did to football.

All of these things add to the mystery that is Aaron Rodgers. Not only has his love life been under the microscope, but so has the question of whether or not the quarterback will return to the Green Bay Packers, be traded to another team or retire altogether.

What will Aaron Rodgers decide to do for next season?

ESPN's Dianna Russini has reported that the four-time NFL MVP will be informing the Packers of his decision sooner rather than later. The new league year begins on March 16 and the team must make important decisions.

ESPN's Dianna Russini has reported that the four-time NFL MVP will be informing the Packers of his decision sooner rather than later. The new league year begins on March 16 and the team must make important decisions.

But those decisions cannot be made until they have a decision from their franchise quarterback. Star receiver Davante Adams must also make a decision as the team may want to place the franchise tag on him.

Only the brass of the Packers' organization knows how they will approach each situation.

In last year's offseason, the 2021-2022 NFL MVP was perturbed by his lack of involvement with personnel decisions made by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The bulk of the disagreements stemmed from the team drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This was done immediately after the team made a run to the NFC Championship game, so Rodgers was most certainly not having a down year.

However, Rodgers and Gutekunst have each recently shared sentiments that show the two have since made up and there has been mutual respect between the two.

The All-Pro quarterback had this to say about the current state of their relationship:

"That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

The All-Pro quarterback had this to say about the current state of their relationship:

"That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

Stay tuned as we all expect to have an answer soon as to where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022... or if he will play at all.

