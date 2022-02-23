"Two very different people" - Reason behind Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's breakup revealed

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s relationship has been the subject of many rumors recently, and more details are starting to emerge about the pair.

According to multiple entertainment outlets, sources close to Rodgers and Woodley said that the two remain on good terms despite the breakup.

However, no one in their inner circle is surprised that the two ended their relationship after dating for less than two years.

A source for Entertainment Weekly emphasized that the different careers of Rodgers and Woodley were a challenge for the relationship:

“They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries it was hard to see one another. The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends.”

A source for People indicated that the pair moved fast in their relationship:

“They fell hard and fast, but it was a mismatch from the start. Aaron's a complicated guy. No one in their circle is surprised this didn't work out. In the bubble of the pandemic, it was easy for them to fall in love and focus only on their relationship but that's not real life.”

Other entertainment sites like Us indicated that Rodgers and Woodley’s contrasting political views contributed to the fallout.

The source for Us added that Rodgers prioritized playing football over their relationship.

While neither Aaron Rodgers nor Shailene Woodley have publicly confirmed the reports of their breakup, the rumor mill continues to swirl regarding the status of the couple’s relationship.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to confirm any rumors and his future also remains uncertain

Despite the swirling rumors, Rodgers, making his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, indicated that he told Woodley that his winning two MVPs is not a coincidence because he has been with her for those two seasons.

Rodgers’ comments on the YouTube show seem to contradict reports that the two have called off their engagement.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I told Matt in my speech that 3 years together & 2 MVPs there's no coincidences. I also told Shailene I've been with you for 2 seasons & won 2 MVPs.. that's not a coincidence either" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I told Matt in my speech that 3 years together & 2 MVPs there's no coincidences. I also told Shailene I've been with you for 2 seasons & won 2 MVPs.. that's not a coincidence either" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive https://t.co/RX0fA7E2yQ

Aaron Rodgers recently finished his 16th season in the NFL and his future plans regarding the Green Bay Packers and his football career still remain a mystery.

Rodgers has not given any indication of his plans but stated that he will make a decision soon for the benefit and convenience of teammates and the Packers franchise.

It will be interesting to see what he ultimately decides, as he has certainly proven he can still perform. Last season, Rodgers threw for 4115 yards and recorded 37 touchdowns on his way to his second consecutive MVP award.

