"She taught me what unconditional love is" - Aaron Rodgers shares his thoughts on Shailene Woodley post breakup rumors

One thing that is certain about Aaron Rodgers is that he knows how to get attention.

Aaron Rodgers came out on Monday night with a long list of thank you notes to teammates and coaches of the Green Bay Packers on Instagram, which many are interpreting as him saying good-bye to the organization.

But Aaron Rodgers may have saved his best for last when he spent the majority of the post praising ex Shailene Woodley.

NBC Connecticut @NBCConnecticut Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love and Gratitude for Shailene Woodley After Breakup nbcct.co/trEDVHr Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love and Gratitude for Shailene Woodley After Breakup nbcct.co/trEDVHr

Aaron Rodgers spoke highly of his ex on The Pat McAfee Show.

"She's just an incredible woman," Rodgers said of Woodley. "Talented, smart, kind... I said last night... she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift... When you have a partner like that, it just makes life so much more enjoyable... and tasteful and exciting. And... I think that living a life of gratitude is such an important, important way to keep that joy in your life. And... when you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed. Being around those special people that we make. friendships can do that. And relationships can do that. And... you're never the same."

"Because you know that you can, because these people... that we get to have in our lives, inspire us and push us and, and give us that unconditional love. But also the tough love that we need... it's people that hold our feet to the fire, and celebrate... our successes and back us up," Rodgers added.

Coming from a man who just supposedly broke up with his girlfriend, this is certainly high praise, and it seems Woodley changed Rodgers' life in a positive way.

Egotastic! @egotastic

egotasticsports.com/it-sounds-like… It Sounds Like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Are Still Together It Sounds Like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Are Still Togetheregotasticsports.com/it-sounds-like…

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's dating timeline

Rodgers and Woodley started dating about two years ago after the quarterback broke up with longtime girlfriend and race car driver Danica Patrick.

Rodgers, who is normally quiet about his personal life, announced to the world during his MVP acceptance speech at last year's NFL Awards that he and Woodley were indeed engaged to be married.

But things began to change when it was discovered that Rodgers had not been vaccinated. A few weeks later, an article came out about the pair disagreeing on certain subjects but managing to get through their differences. However, reports last week suggested that Rodgers and Woodley's relationship was over.

Edited by Piyush Bisht