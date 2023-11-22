Aaron Rodgers spooked by AI and deepfake after viral Jim Harbaugh clip

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never shied away from voicing his unconventional and oftentimes controversial opinions. However, the four-time NFL MVP is on board with the popular consensus that AI may have gotten too powerful.

Rodgers reached this conclusion after watching a deepfake video of former San Francisco 49ers and current Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh admitting that the program was guilty of stealing signs. In the deepfake video, the veteran head coach calls Michigan a "sorry program" and reminds everyone that the team has a record of 1-6 in Bowl games since he took over in 2015. Watch the clip below:

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers claimed he was stunned by the accuracy of the Harbaugh deepfake. He said:

“The deepfake on Jim Harbaugh’s press conference is pretty amazing.”

Aaron Rodgers on AI's endgame

Aaron Rodgers claimed that AI can replace people in jobs but will replicate human artistry. He explained:

"There’s some issues with AI for sure. I feel pretty good about it. There’s certain fields that AI just can’t replicate the human experience and I would hope there’s a lot of areas in art and entertainment where AI can’t eliminate those jobs. The freedom of expression that we see in art is so uniquely human."

Rodgers added that some movies and TV shows have already addressed how a powerful AI can destroy society. But he has faith that things will be alright:

I think we’ve all seen a lot of interesting movies around AI that show a more dystopian future around it. 'I, Robot' is one that comes to mind. Anytime you put the powers that be in charge of things that directly affect our lives you gotta be really careful because unchecked power can definitely corrupt so I wouldn’t trust those powers that be to make any decisions on the behalf of humanity.”

Rodgers has been doing his homework on AI when he's not aggressively rehabbing to fulfill his goal of returning from an Achilles in record time. The quarterback reportedly told his Jets teammates that he's eyeing early December as a potential return date to the league.

Rodgers has been unwavering in his belief that he'll recover from a supposed season-ending injury in less than four months. It remains to be seen whether the quarterback will be medically cleared to play again this season.