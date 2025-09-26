  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers takes issue with Mike Tomlin's Steelers' travel plan to Ireland for Vikings showdown 

Aaron Rodgers takes issue with Mike Tomlin's Steelers' travel plan to Ireland for Vikings showdown 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 26, 2025 19:26 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Aaron Rodgers takes issue with Mike Tomlin's Steelers' travel plan to Ireland for Vikings showdown - Source: Getty

LThe Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, for their Week 4 clash. However, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not happy with the team's schedule.

Ad

Coach Mike Tomlin's team practiced in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Thursday before leaving for Ireland in the evening. They arrived in Dublin on Friday morning, which does not sit well with Rodgers as he won't have time to explore the country.

"It is what it is, but if the schedule had been a little different, if I could have chosen it, maybe we get over on Monday. Tuesday is the day off," Rodgers said. "Good to get out, see some things. It's a beautiful country, it seems like, from pictures."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The four-time MVP has Irish ancestry and hoped to arrive a bit earlier in the country, expressing if fondness for the Irish beverage, Guinness.

"I have a family history going back to Ireland and Scotland, so I've always wanted to get over here," Rodgers said. "... I'm a historian, so I know, kind of, the history, geopolitically, in the area. I'm a huge fan of Guinness. I don't really drink beer, but if I do, I drink Guinness.
Ad
"That's not a bullshit line that I'm telling you guys. It's the truth. I've heard it tastes different off the tap on Ireland and the States. I've been in Northern [Ireland], and it was great, but I'm excited about seeing what it tastes like here."

Aaron Rodgers' Steelers teammate not concerned with schedule for Dublin clash against Vikings

While Aaron Rodgers would've liked more time to explore the country before the Week 4 matchup against the Vikings, Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has his priorities straight.

Ad
"I'm not trying to explore. I'm here for the football game," Metcalf said. "I'll see everything on the flight in, flight out and drive to the stadium. I'm here to play football."

With their first-ever game on Irish shores, Rodgers would be looking to get one over his former NFC North rivals. Interestingly, the veteran quarterback was linked to a move to Minnesota in the offseason before joining the Steelers.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications