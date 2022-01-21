"This is too firm for the Patriots" - Aaron Rodgers takes subtle dig at Tom Brady with Deflategate reference

Aaron Rodgers has a post-NFL career as a comedian, or he can just make cameos on Saturday Night Live in his spare time. Of course, since he already has game show host on his resume, he can focus on that as well. On a recent appearance for SportsNet, Rodgers played “Drone Jeopardy” where he threw footballs at flying drones. If he hits a drone, he can then answer the clues – like on Jeopardy! except with footballs and flying drones.

Aaron Rodgers does not pass up chance to joke about Tom Brady’s deflategate

Before he started the game, Rodgers warmed up with the football and declared it “too firm” for the Patriots. The subtle crack at Brady referred to the 2014 AFC Championship Game where New England beat the Indianapolis Colts. The controversy swirled around Brady regarding deflated footballs, which offer the thrower an advantage in making it easier to grip and reduce the bounce when the ball hits the receivers’ hands.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "The best 4 teams in the NFC are still left.. everybody has a recipe to win football games & we're gonna put it on the field Saturday & see who comes out on top" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "The best 4 teams in the NFC are still left.. everybody has a recipe to win football games & we're gonna put it on the field Saturday & see who comes out on top" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/T2n5E6bcce

As a result, the NFL suspended Brady for four games in 2015. He’s gone on to win 3 Super Bowls since then, so the controversy has not completely clouded his career. It’s common for the public peanut gallery or even NFL players such as Aaron Rodgers to take shots at Tom Brady for the scandal. Rodgers himself has plenty of scandals in the 2021 regular season alone that many others, including Brady, could easily return volleys with.

DaBearsBlog @dabearsblog Tom Brady has won 35% of the Super Bowls over the last 20 years.



Tom Brady has won 50% of his conference championships over the last 20 years.



Both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be busy this weekend in the Divisional Round. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January, 23, 2022 while Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will match up with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Both Brady and Rodgers’s teams are favored against their opponents, so the expectation will be that both quarterbacks will meet up in the NFC Championship for the second year in a row.

