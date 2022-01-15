Tom Brady snubbed for Aaron Rodgers as first-team All-Pro

Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks

Tom Brady is breaking records seemingly every week, but the future Hall of Famer took one loss in 2021. The Associated Press All-Pro team results have been released. Brady lost the starting spot to Aaron Rodgers. Here's how it all happened.

Tom Brady slips behind Aaron Rodgers in AP All-Pro team

Every season, the Associated Press polls 50 media members to get their picks for the best player in each position. They compile the results into a team roster, not unlike the Pro Bowl. However, this team doesn't play. It is merely a hypothetical exercise with the purpose being to show who the best players in the league are.

The idea is to keep the public out of the voting and to only allow anointed experts to choose the best. As such, the rosters regularly differ from the Pro Bowl rankings. Many would argue the All-Pro roster is more accurate than the Pro Bowl roster, since the results are decided by people who watch football for a living.

However, it does not mean that fans will agree with the results. While Brady is listed on the roster, he is a backup to Aaron Rodgers. Out of 50 total votes, Rodgers received 34. The Buccaneers' quarterback, meanwhile, received 16. Rodgers doubled the quarterback's votes.

In 2021, Aaron Rodgers had a 68.9 percent completion percentage. He completed 366 of 531 passes and earned 4,115 yards. He also threw for 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The other, meanwhile, finished the regular season by completing 485 of 719 passes for a 67.5 completion percentage. He threw for 43 touchdowns, six interceptions and 5316 yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Looking at the statistics, Brady threw for six more touchdowns and had one less interception. Of course, to get there, he had to throw 119 more passes than Rodgers. The decision was a tough one, but undoubtedly one that will create controversy.

Until the MVP is chosen, this will be a core conversation topic between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady fans. That is, unless the two face off in a playoff game once again. Last season, the two played a game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, and the former Patriots quarterback emerged victorious.

If the two play again, the result will be the next conversation topic between the flashy quarterback from Green Bay and the pragmatic quarterback from Tampa Bay. To get to that point, both will need to win their next playoff game.

The Buccaneers face the Eagles, and Green Bay is on bye. For a game to happen this postseason, the Buccaneers will need to beat the Eagles in the first of several steps that need to happen.

