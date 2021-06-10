Philadelphia Eagles training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The Philadelphia Eagles had a busy offseason in 2021. They fired their Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and traded their former first-round draft pick, quarterback Carson Wentz.

Eagles fans will be hoping the big changes will bring some much improved results in 2021. Last season, Philadelphia went 4-11 and finished bottom of a relatively weak NFC East.

There is some hope for the upcoming season with new starting QB Jalen Hurts showing flashes of star potential late in last year's campaign. This year's first-round draft pick, DeVonta Smith, provides Hurts with another offensive weapon in 2021.

New head coach Nick Sirianni will want to make the most of the upcoming training camp to get his new-look team ready for the regular season.

When does the Philadelphia Eagles training camp start?

The Philadelphia Eagles' training camp is scheduled to start on July 27.

The Eagles will host their first public practice of the 2021 season at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 7:00 pm, with a second public practice scheduled for Sunday, August 22 at the same time.

Where will the Philadelphia Eagles training camp be held?

The Eagles' training camp will be held at their longtime indoor practice facility inside the NovaCare Complex. As noted above, they will be having open practices at Lincoln Financial Field that fans can attend.

How much does it cost for a ticket to attend the Eagles' training camp?

The Eagles announced that there will be an opportunity to purchase a $25 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience at training camp. The proceeds from the tickets go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Tickets to the Philadelphia Eagles training camp are not available just yet but will go on sale on the Eagles website.

