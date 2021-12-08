Will Aaron Rodgers appear on the ManningCast? Packers QB reveals it's very much a possibility

Aaron Rodgers might be appearing on the ManningCast. At least, according to the Green Bay quarterback himself, who claimed he would make his way onto the Monday Night Football alternative broadcast. The successful and entertaining livestream show on ESPN2 has already booked some of the biggest current names in football, including Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, and Tom Brady.

Rodger’s appearance would certainly be a huge get for Peyton and Eli Manning’s show. The brothers have used their influence to invite other non-football celebrities like LeBron James, Kevin Hart, Condoleeza Rice, and David Letterman.

Aaron Rodgers might be the last horcrux in terms of NFL royalty for the Manning brothers after they were able to get Tom Brady onto the show.

Aaron Rodgers announces possibility of appearing on the ManningCast

In his weekly soapbox appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, from the comfort of his own home, Aaron Rodgers answered the question about whether or not he’d be the next high-profile name to appear on Peyton and Eli Manning’s show.

Former teammate AJ Hawk asked Rodgers if he was worried about the ManningCast curse, and Rodgers replied:

"Is it still going (the curse)? Has there been other people on it who haven't won?... There's conversations about going on there in January."

Aaron Rodgers sounded uncertain about the curse but ultimately told his hosts that there were conversations (presumably between Rodgers and the Mannings’ people) about him being the next guest on the highly successful livestream show. The last current player to appear on the show was Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Week 8. He and the Bills went on to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. The Jaguars entered the game 1-9 while the Bills were 5-2 heading into the matchup.

Other alleged victims of the ManningCast curse include TE Travis Kelce, QB Russell Wilson, TE Rob Gronkowski, QB Matthew Stafford, and QB Tom Brady, who each went on to lose their next games after appearing on the ManningCast the previous week.

For Aaron Rodgers, after dealing with COVID-19 that forced him to miss the anticipated matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 and “COVID-Toe,” it’s a wonder what other potential curse could befall the Packers QB. Despite such speculation, the Green Bay Packers are currently 8-3 and could compete for the top seed or, at least, a bye week during the playoffs if they continue to win.

Maybe Rodgers is a superstitious person and “conversations about going on there in January” means just that -- conversations. No one would blame him for declining, especially if the broadcast is in January, when losses have more weight later in the year, closer to the playoffs. There are only two NFL weekends in January before the playoffs begin, so any appearance by Aaron Rodgers would have to be on one of those weekends.

