Aaron Rodgers addresses rumors surrounding Packers placing the franchise tag on Davante Adams  

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his immediate playing future remain a mystery. So, too, does that of his superstar receiver Davante Adams. The pair have an incredible connection, and some believe that the futures of both players are tied together.

Rodgers returned to the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for his weekly spot and was asked about the possibility of Adams receiving the franchise tag next season if a long-term deal can't be reached.

"Definitely a possibility," Rodgers said. "And that's one thing that a lot of the older vets were trying to fight against in the last negotiation was to eliminate the tag because it doesn't allow for the freedom of what free agency offers. But, yeah, it's definitely a possibility. Why would you as team ever want to let that guy get away?"

Aaron Rodgers says DeVante Adams on Hall of Fame trajectory

Also Read: What is Aaron Rodgers' playoff record?

Rodgers and Adams, the quarterback and receiver duo, appeared unstoppable against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Adams again went over 100 yards receiving and scored a touchdown for good measure.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "There's something really special about my relationship with Davante & his focus on the field is incredible.. I'm thankful for him & his leadership" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "There's something really special about my relationship with Davante & his focus on the field is incredible.. I'm thankful for him & his leadership" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/jrWBSuKpxG

Rodgers, then, spoke about Adams' chances of eventually making it into the Hall of Fame in Canton and stated that, if he continues his incredible form, it is certainly a possibility for the 29-year-old receiver.

"He's obviously already cemented himself as a Packers HOFer," Rodgers said. "He has a legitimate shot to be a gold jacket guy if he continues down this path. I've talked about my own personal feelings on the Hall of Fame and how it should be somebody who's top three at their position for an extended amount of time."

"And he's obviously proven that, at least, the last three years the numbers that he's put together and the incredible accolades that he's achieved," Rodgers finished.

Looking at Adams' stats, it is clear to see why he is on a Hall of Fame path, especially over the last two seasons.

IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers ‍ Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams make this look wayyyyy to easy Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams make this look wayyyyy to easy😮‍💨 https://t.co/D9EIVBFzop

Last year, Adams amassed 1,374 receiving yards and a whopping 18 touchdowns as the Packers made it all the way to the AFC Championship game. He has followed that up this season with some incredible numbers.

Through 15 games, Adams has already surpassed his receiving total from last year by more than 100 yards and has 11 touchdowns to his name. Adams has gone over 100 receiving yards eight times this season, with his best being a 206 yard performance against the Bengals in Week 8.

As Rodgers stated, Adams is on the way to becoming a Hall of Famer if he continues to put up these kinds of numbers. Many, however, feel Adams' and Rodgers' futures are tied together, so if they are split after this year, it will make for interesting viewing to see if Adams can continue at this rapid pace.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: "There's been conversations about other teams" - Aaron Rodgers opens up about potential move away from Packers

Edited by Windy Goodloe