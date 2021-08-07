Aaron Rodgers talks mental health, gives credit to Simone Biles

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers and the situation within the franchise seems to have cooled down for a bit.

After months of speculation about whether the quarterback would hold out on training camps as well, he revised his current deal with the Green Bay Packers to allow him to choose his destiny after the current season. Rodgers reported to training camp, but naturally, questions about his offseason were raised as soon as he got into a press conference.

Now, with more than a week of training camp on the books, Rodgers seems to have settled and is fully focused on winning another Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

There's another important subject he's been active on off the field, however.

Aaron Rodgers understands just how important mental health can be.https://t.co/oo9xiq4Urf — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 30, 2021

Rodgers talks about mental health

Even before he reported to training camp in late July, Rodgers was already touching on mental health subjects. At the start of the month, he gave an extensive quote about the importance of taking care of himself before "The Match":

“This offseason I’ve spent a lot of time working on myself. I think for a long time mental health has been only an ‘okay topic’ to broach if you’re talking about dealing with bouts of depression, suicide, like big issue topics with mental health. There’s been some weird stigma about it. I think there’s been some athletes who have spoken out about those things and got the support they deserve, but there’s not a lot of conversation around the idea of having a very positive mental health state. I think there’s a lot to it—that I’ve learned—that I’ve focused on the offseason about how to take care of myself. The total package, not just my physical self, the workouts, but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices. My mental health as well. What’s the best way to take care of that? And that’s what I’ve been doing this offseason. That’s why I’ve taken the time I have taken and done the things or not done the things I have done and I’m very thankful for that time.”

Clearly, Rodgers seems to understand how important it is to talk about mental health issues and that it's ok to recognize that you're going through a tough time.

More importantly, to see someone with Rodgers' relevancy talking about issues that regular people struggle with, it's really important for society as a whole.

Rodgers gives credit to Simone Biles

Another big, well-known athlete who shed light on mental health issues recently is Simone Biles, America's most famous artistic gymnast who withdrew her name in most of her participations during Tokyo 2020 Olympics citing her lack of confidence.

Great interview @Simone_Biles 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 you are the 🐐!!!!



@miketirico once again proving why he’s the best in the business, listening and letting Simone speak her truth. Very inspiring stuff 💪🏼 #keeptheconversationgoing #mentalhealth # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) August 4, 2021

Rodgers praised Biles publicly on Twitter after the gymnast gave a touching interview regarding her recent mental health issues to Mike Tirico on NBC Sports. The quarterback also praised Tirico for the way he conducted the interview, listening to the athlete and letting her speak her version of the facts instead of just asking blunt questions.

Mental health is something that only recently became a public subject for Rodgers, but he seems to understand how to improve it.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar