Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Dr. Peter Hotez while expressing support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Aaron Rodgers is back to taking shots at doctors who are staunch advocates of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Peter Hotez scrutinized Joe Rogan for inviting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an open anti-vaxxer like Rodgers. He has also declined invitations to engage in a public debate with the presidential candidate, rejecting the challenges.

The New York Jets QB, who is a supporter of Kennedy Jr., decided to make a mean shot at Hotez by writing, “@robertfkennedyjr would mop this bum" over a reel in which the doctor talked about not being the healthiest person.

Image Credit: Aaron Rodgers' Instagram Story

Hotez then replied to a Sports Illustrated article about Rodgers' story.

What did Hotez say in reply to Aaron Rodgers after the QB took a shot at the doctor?

Hotez decided to tweet about the incident. He wrote:

“Disappointed he took a cheap shot vs me this wk. “In 2021 during our awful delta wave we were losing 2,000 Americans/day, >80% among unvaccinated, when vaccines were 90% protective vs death/serious illness, I criticized him for his public antivaccine stance.”

This is the second time Hotez and Aaron Rodgers have gone after each other. The back-to-back MVP award winner has gotten into trouble for publicly speaking out against the vaccines for COVID-19. In 2021, after it was found out that Rodgers was unvaccinated, he was met with a lot of criticism from the general public. He was also forced to miss a game due to not following COVID-19 protocols.

The doctor had said that the QB was "anti-vaccine" and that he was not considerate of his team members' health. He said:

“[Rodgers] not critical thinking – he’s gone down a rabbit hole with people like Joe Rogan who talks about Ivermectin and other kinds of false, fake cures, and that’s exactly the point … he is touting far-right extremist views.”

Rodgers then spoke about the incident when he appeared as a guest on Joe Rogan's hit podcast. There, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed that he purposely misled the media into thinking that he was "immunized." When asked why he didn't get vaccinated, he disclosed that he was allergic to an ingredient.

