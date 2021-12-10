"Aaron Rodgers is unwilling to sacrifice his game like Tom Brady" - Shannon Sharpe thinks Belichick would not be as successful with Packers QB

Bill Belichick's win over the Buffalo Bills was like a Rorschach test for Mac Jones. The Patriots kept their winning streak alive, but Jones threw the ball three times. The elements were brutal, and the team that threw more ultimately lost the game. Nevertheless, some, including Aaron Rodgers, are questioning Mac Jones' abilities. Shannon Sharpe turned the heat up on Aaron Rodgers in response.

Shannon Sharpe shakes his head at the idea of Rodgers with Belichick in New England

Of course, with Mac Jones winning football games at a high clip, the Patriots could be the last team interested in Aaron Rodgers. However, Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe gave the idea a thought and didn't like it. In his mind, Rodgers wouldn't work as well with Belichick in New England,

"There is no way in hell coach Belichick would be the coach that he is with Aaron Rodgers. Because you know why? Because Aaron Rodgers is unwilling to sacrifice his game like Tom Brady was. Aaron Rodgers has to make the game about him."

According to Sharpe, Aaron Rodgers' quarterback-first game plan would not jive with Bill Belichick's opponent-first game plan. In other words, if Aaron Rodgers' team is going to win, Rodgers is going to be the one with the final punch. Conversely, Bill Belichick's teams win without pandering to stats or style. They simply attack the weaknesses of the opponent and are willing to take the ugly steps to do it.

On Belichick's team, Rodgers would have a meltdown if he was forced to throw three passes in a game. Under Mike McCarthy, Rodgers made audibles at the line of scrimmage that went against what McCarthy was trying to do. If he was willing to act like that with McCarthy, he would be willing to do it with Belichick.

As such, the coach and quarterback would be at each other's throats week after week. Even Brady, who was willing to win ugly at times, reportedly struggled to get along with Belichick sporatically. Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off an offseason in which he went toe-to-toe with the entire Packers organization, would have no trouble getting into arguments with Belichick.

450 passing attempts in that span. Aaron Rodgers throwing 36 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions against the Bears since 2014 is one of his greatest ever stats. 450 passing attempts in that span.

That said, even with the drama, the Patriots would still have been a solid team. They may even have won a championship or two. However, the Patriots would not have won as frequently at the highest levels due to the infighting that would have resulted from the two on the same team. At the highest level of the playoffs, where one play can end a season, a divided team is weaker than a cohesive team.

