Aaron Rodgers reportedly couldn't fix relationship with Shailene Woodley despite multiple attempts

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' relationship came with its own ups and downs. The couple dated on and off before ultimately calling it quits. Rumors about the two stars have been shared consistently, sometimes about the two of them getting back together.

While the pair seem to have moved on, Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tried hard to make amends with Woodley. The actress has also spoken up about her views on the matter. Both Rodgers and Woodley have been successful in their respective fields and have been always in the news, together or otherwise.

According to Elle, Rodgers tried to apologize to Woodley. He even posted tributes on Instagram, trying to woo her back. However, the 30-year-old was said to be 'hesitant'.

“They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship,” the source told Elle. “Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try."

Ultimately, even their friends were reportedly wary of Rodgers. They did not think he was the right man for Woodley, especially as she was completely focused on football.

Who is Aaron Rodgers dating now?

According to some recent reports, Rodgers has been dating someone called Blu of Earth. Not only is this person not famous, but is apparently accused of being a witch.

She is supposedly a 'medicine' woman'. Unfortunately, she keeps away from the public eye and steers clear of the limelight. Aaron Rodgers is yet to confirm a new relationship, and has stayed clear of posting anything about it on social media.

That being said, new rumors about Rodgers only emerged after his confirmed breakup with Woodley, who, as per other reports, is doing well for herself. Though she did take the separation a little harder, the Divergent actress has focused on herself.

As of now, the QB seems to be focusing on his 2022 NFL campaign. With the season already underway, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will play the Minnesota Vikings on September 11.

