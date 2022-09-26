"He basically vomited and pooped all weekend and he said he entered a new realm” - Aaron Rodgers trolled brutally by Colin Cowherd over defense of psychedelic drug Ayahuasca

Aaron Rodgers is one of the more unique personalities in the NFL who's been in the headlines recently for, among other reasons, his usage of the psychedelic drug Ayahuasca.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback defended the usage of the drug during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He wanted everybody to know that Ayahuasca was not a drug, and said:

“Ayahuasca is not a drug. It has properties in it that have hallucinogenic abilities, but it’s not a drug.”

Despite the NFL reigning MVP's comments asserting that Ayahuasca isn't a drug, Colin Cowherd begged to differ. On his eponymous Fox Sports 1 show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, he addressed the quarterback's comments:

“Sometimes, I think Aaron Rodgers is a little out there, but whatever...And he was talking about taking ayahuasca, which is a psychedelic. And I poked fun of him. He basically vomited and pooped all weekend and he said he entered a new realm.”

Rodgers' comments on Ayahuasca arose after he and his teammates took part in an ayahuasca tea celebration in the end zone during the Packers' Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers' comments on Ayahuasca arose after he and his teammates took part in an ayahuasca tea celebration in the end zone during the Packers' Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers credited Ayahuasca for MVP seasons

Aaron Rodgers

In an interview on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, the quarterback claimed that his relationship with the Peruvian plant-based psychedelic helped him achieve his best years in the league. He won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

"I don't think it's a coincidence. I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen."

Between his two MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers threw for 85 touchdowns and nine interceptions with 8,414 yards passing.

His 85 touchdown passes were the most in that stretch. The 38-year-old is now looking to win his third consecutive MVP award, probably with a little help from Ayahuasca in the 2022 season.

