"Immunized from Jalen Ramsey" - Aaron Rodgers trolled yet again over his vaccination stance

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the headlines in recent weeks because of a lingering toe injury that he picked up while in quarantine after contracting COVID.

Rodgers was unvaccinated, despite him telling the media back in training camp that he was "immunized." As a result, Rodgers was blasted for his lies and called selfish for his choice of not getting vaccinated. The subsequent quarantine lasted 10 days, which forced Rodgers to miss the Packers game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, a game that they ultimately lost.

On Sunday, Rodgers and the Packers took on Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams at Lambeau Field. The reigning NFL MVP needed a shot to his foot to get through the game. At times, it was clearly visible that Rodgers was hampered by his broken toe.

Prior to the game, Rodgers had stated that the damage to his toe would be something that could continue bothering him this season; but he showed no signs of injury in the first quarter. Faced with a third and goal, Rodgers, with a read option, took the ball and was left one-on-one with Rams corner Jalen Ramsey.

The 37-year-old pump-faked the defender and ran into the endzone to give the Packers the lead. Watch it below.

As one can imagine, this sent the NFL world into a spin. Ramsey is one of the most athletic defenders in the league, but Rodgers, with a bad toe, had enough speed to get around him and into the endzone. This prompted a tweet from Andrew Brandt.

The celebration from Rodgers got Packers fans on social media in a spin, with many stating that "Rodgers took Ramsey's soul" on the play, and well, it's hard to argue against that.

The win for the Packers moved them to 9-3 on the season as they head into a much-needed bye week. Rodgers, along with other starters in David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Za'Darius Smith, is hopeful of returning in time for the playoffs.

It was the third consecutive blowout loss for Matthew Stafford and the Rams, and questions are now being asked about the validity of their Super Bowl aspirations.

They have a chance to redeem themselves against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars before a crunch game against division rivals and number one seed in the NFC — the Arizona Cardinals.

