Aaron Rodgers' time with the New York Jets has been an unmitigated disaster. He suffered an Achilles injury on his debut in Week 1 of the 2023 season and spent the entire season sidelined. While he has been injury-free in his second season, the campaign has been a complete failure.

They fired head coach Robert Saleh five games into the season and have won only one of their six games under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. This week, the Jets parted ways with general manager Joe Douglas, signaling they'll reboot the franchise in the 2025 offseason.

Given that the team is likely heading towards a rebuild, there's a high possibility that they will part ways with Rodgers, who will turn 41 in December. Even if the Jets intended to keep him, the quarterback will presumably not want to be part of a rebuild in what could potentially be his final year in the NFL.

The four-time MVP is keen on adding another Super Bowl win to his resume but there aren't many contenders looking for a new quarterback. However, there's one option that makes the most sense. ESPN's Kevin Seifert jokingly claimed that the Minnesota Vikings will pursue Rodgers to be their starting quarterback in 2025. He posted on X:

"Vikings have one QB under contract for 2025 and he has never played a down of regular-season NFL football. It's happening."

Will Aaron Rodgers continue following in Brett Favre's footsteps?

So far, Aaron Rodgers has followed the same career path that Hall of Famer Brett Favre did during his time in the league.

The retired quarterback spent 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and won a Super Bowl with the franchise before joining the Jets for a season. He then signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Packers' division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, and led them to the NFC Championship Game in 2009.

Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Packers, three as Favre's backup, and led them to a Super Bowl win before joining the Jets in 2023. History suggests the Vikings are his next landing spot.

Signing the quarterback could prove to be a wise move for Minnesota. They are 8-2 and have a talented roster that could compete for a Super Bowl with a terrific quarterback. As impressive as Sam Darnold has been, he doesn't fit the bill. He only became the starter after rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus that ended his season before he even took a snap.

Darnold is expected to leave the team at the end of the season and pave the way for McCarthy to be the starter. However, if the Vikings believe they have a roster capable of winning a Super Bowl, they could entertain signing one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to lead the charge for a season or two.

