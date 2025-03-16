Aaron Rodgers Vikings Rumors: Insider quashes 4x MVP's move to Minnesota with blunt remark

Despite a dismal 2024 season with the New York Jets, which led to his release from the franchise, there's palpable interest from teams across the league in signing Aaron Rodgers. However, the four-time MVP has been radio silent since becoming a free agent and hasn't confirmed whether he intends to play in 2025.

The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers are eagerly waiting on the quarterback's decision, as are the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, Rodgers is prioritizing a move back to the Vikings.

Russini has heard that the Vikings are seriously considering signing Rodgers to replace Sam Darnold, who joined the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5 million after an excellent campaign with Minnesota in 2024.

However, another NFL insider, Benjamin Allbright, believes the franchise has already made up its mind. On a post on X claiming J.J. McCarthy would be the team's starting quarterback in 2025, the league insider commented:

"I’ll be more blunt. The Vikings have no interest in Aaron Rodgers despite his interest in them."

Brett Favre likes the idea of Aaron Rodgers signing with the Vikings

As Aaron Rodgers continues to wait for the Vikings to decide, Brett Favre, who also left the Green Bay Packers to join the New York Jets before signing with Minnesota, is excited about the prospect of seeing his former teammate follow in his footsteps. When asked on "The Will Cain Show" about the possibility of the four-time MVP heading north, the Hall of Famer said:

"By all means, sign with [the Vikings]. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position. They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win."

The ball is in Minnesota's court. It's up to them to decide whether to hand the keys to J.J. McCarthy or sign Rodgers and bank on experience and his desire to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his career.

