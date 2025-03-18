"Aaron Rodgers is washed physically and mentally" - Skip Bayless warns Vikings against potentially signing 4x NFL MVP

2025's free agency frenzy lasted just under a week with most quarterback spots sorted out in those first 3-4 days. One man, however, has still held out despite all the noise - Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets decided the time was ripe to cut ties with the four-time NFL MVP as they turn the page to move on to a new chapter in the franchise's history with a new general manager and a new head coach.

That leaves Rodgers without a job, though a few teams are rumored to retain an interest in him. Chief among those teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings while it appears the New York Giants are in wait-and-watch mode to see what Rodgers decides.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Rodgers is seemingly leaning toward a move to the Vikings, who are viewed as a much more stable organization given the success Kevin O'Connell has had in recent years.

However, Skip Bayless served a word of caution to the Vikings brass when it comes to mulling a move to bring Rodgers to Minnesota. Bayless said Monday (50:10):

"The word is that Aaron would love to play at least one more year for the Vikings. It could come down to that or nothing, as in, retire. I'm here to say to the Vikings, just don't do it. Don't! He's done. He's washed, both physically and mentally. Washed!

"If you watched him with the Jets last year, they gave him everything they could give him, and he just couldn't do it anymore because he doesn't want to pay the price and take the punishment required to do it."

Bayless added:

"If I'm Minnesota, I'm intrigued, just because I try to remember what he used to be, but Aaron Rodgers ain't been that for at least five years. That four-time MVP, that guy's gone for good."

Which franchise makes the most sense for Aaron Rodgers?

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Believe it or not, the Vikings are, essentially, best suited to have Rodgers on the roster. J.J. McCarthy will be back this year after missing all of last season with a torn meniscus.

While the rookie has been touted as the future face of the franchise, the Vikings should do all they can to ensure they ease him back, rather than throw him into the deep end in Week 1.

Having Rodgers on the roster would allow the Vikings sufficient time to evaluate how healthy McCarthy feels in training camp.

It would also give McCarthy one year to take some wisdom off of Rodgers, who did not exactly impress last year but is still one of the most talented quarterbacks to grace the game.

